Overwatch 2: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Heroes & Everything else you need to know!

Overwatch 2 is shaping up to be Blizzard’s next triple-A title, and it’s going to be quite the game!

With a large fan base still existent on Overwatch, it will be interesting to see the fan base switch to this new game and how acceptant the enthusiasts really are.

Overwatch 2 has been tailored to a more story-based experience, with much more in-depth lore present within the game.

For hardcore players, this will be very exciting, but for those playing for the gameplay, this may feel slightly more terrestrial.

At BlizzCon back in 2019, the Developers announced that the next Overwatch is in early development.

SQUAD UP, FIGHT TOGETHER – Overwatch 2 will have a much more in-depth storyline!

As of yet, there has been no announcement for a release date, but it is unlikely to release in 2020.

PlayStation’s Brazil account briefly announced the game will be releasing in 2020, but the post was taken down shortly after this.

Unfortunately, for now, we’ll have to wait for more info from Blizzard regarding a release date.

Trailer

It’s been 5 months since we received our first look into the new Overwatch title.

FIGHT WITH FRIENDS – Fight alongside your friends and take down the enemy force.

With the trailer “Zero Hour” giving us our first big tease as to what Overwatch 2 may look like.

This trailer involved multiple Heroes fighting against robots, hinting towards the more story-based gameplay.

The second trailer gave us a better look at the Gameplay we are likely to experience in Overwatch 2.

Gameplay

We know the game will include a new story-based focus, integrating more of the lore into something more accessible.

THAT’S SO 2016 – We’ll see some brand new cosmetics with the release of Overwatch 2!

This will mean PvE, as well as PvP, will be a large part of the game, possibly attracting a larger audience.

The game will also allow the player to personalise their loadout/abilities for each character.

Meaning each hero may play out in numerous ways to adapt to the players play-style.

Heroes

From the trailers, only a limited number of Heroes have been shown off.

PLAY YOUR WAY – Change your abilities and loadouts to suit your playstyle!

Don’t let this be a concern as Blizzard are likely to include all the heroes from the first game as well as some possible new additions.

This also gives them a great chance to balance these heroes and change up the current meta.

New heroes would add another selling point to the game, and possibly drag more fans from the first game over to the next generation.

What features would you like to see in Overwatch 2?