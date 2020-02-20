Ori and the Will of the Wisps Switch: Xbox, PC, PS4, Nintendo, Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay & more

Moon Studios are back with a new game, and it’s going to be a sequel to their initial game, Ori and the Blind Forest.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps was first unveiled by Microsoft at their E3 2017 press event, but very little of the story has been revealed so far.

That said, the release date is fast approaching, so we won’t have to wait much longer to see what the storyline is like.

However, if you’re a Switch user you’ll probably want to know if the game will be coming to the Nintendo eShop.

Continue reading for all the information we have.

Switch

In a recent interview with Xbox’s marketing manager, Aaron Greenberg, it was revealed there are no plans to release Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Nintendo Switch.

CORAL: A fourth colour has just been added to the Switch Lite range (Credit: Sean Tendekai Chimbani)

This is frustrating for Switch gamers as the original game, Ori and the Blind Forest, released on PC and Xbox One in March 2015 and eventually made the transition to Switch in September 2019.

That said, the Nintendo Switch being initially snubbed doesn’t necessarily mean that Ori and the Will of the Wisps will never make it to the Nintendo device.

READ MORE: ‘Coral’ hue is the first new colour announced since Switch Lite’s launch

Though we don’t want to wait four years for the game to release on Switch, there is a great chance that we will see it within a reasonable timeframe of the launch date.

Release date

Developers Moon Studios have promised an emotional narrative experience when the game releases on 11 March 2020 on PC and Xbox.

STUNNING: The graphical style of the upcoming game has come a long way since the original released in 2015

The game will take players beyond the boundaries of the Nibel forest (the setting of the first game) as players unravel the truth about the lost ones, and pursue the mysteries of Ori’s destiny.

Trailer

The initial trailer for the game was followed by the E3 2018 trailer – where it was revealed that the game would release in 2019.

Another trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps was shown off a year later at Microsoft’s E3 2019 press event, with the information that it had been delayed until 11 February 2020.

READ MORE: A new trailer just came out for Hellblade 2

At the recent Game Awards in December 2019, a final trailer for the game was shown, which announced a revised release date, that still stands at 11 March 2020.

Gameplay

The game will make several improvements on the first game, most notably with the combat.

ROAM: Explore the Nibel Forest and fulfil Ori’s destiny

Ori will now be able to equip various different types of weapons and special abilities.

Some of the weapons and items that can be used in combat include the Spirit Sword, a slow but strong hammer, a bow for ranged combat, a spirit bomb, or another slow weapon that launches powerful projectiles.

READ MORE: Gameplay changes coming to Breath of the Wild 2

Abilities can also provide advantages unrelated to combat, like the ability to heal.

The developers have cited Diablo as an influence for this series, and wanted players to be able to customize their playstyle in various ways like in that game.

Another game that Moon Studios have drawn upon as an influence (in terms of the improvements they’ve made to the combat mechanics) is Dark Souls.

Players will now be required to read their patterns and attacks, dealing damage to their vulnerable points.