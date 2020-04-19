Observer: System Redux showcases ‘Next Gen Graphics’, Trailer, Gameplay, Release date and more

‘Next Gen Graphics’ on display with the official trailer for cyberpunk thriller, Observer: System Redux.

The next generation of consoles – the PS5 and Xbox Series X, could be described as one of the most highly anticipated additions to the gaming industry.

With both Sony and Microsoft understandably not revealing everything at this point, gathering insight has to become more creative.

For example, after the PS5 DualSense controller was released, numerous designers online gave their take on what the PS5 design could look like – with some very believable renderings indeed.

Recently, a new trailer has been released that boasts ‘Next Gen Graphics’ – so what could this tell us about the next generation of consoles?

Let’s take a look at the game in question first – the updated release for the award winning cyberpunk & psychological thriller – ‘Observer’.

What is Observer: System Redux

The original Observer was a unique game, which was part psychological horror – part Blade Runner (and quite a big part Cyberpunk).

You control Daniel Lazarski, who is played by the legendary Rutger Hauer, as a detective of the Observers police unit.

What make this unit so terrifyingly effective, is that they can hack people’s brain implants for use in interrogation and analysis of events in an investigation.

MASTERCLASS: Rutger Hauer played Roy Batty, a replicant in Blade Runner

He’s also equipped with a number of different scanning devices, such as electromagnetic vision and bio vision.

It has been 3 years since the original was released and now it has been announced that Observer: System Redux is incoming.

Trailer

‘NEXT-GEN REVEAL: The trailer appears to show off some next gen graphics and gameplay

Let’s take a closer look at what Observer: System Redux has to offer, based on the trailer.

One feature that stands out is the improvement in graphics. Having played the original Observer, there is a marked update in lighting effects and overall fluidity of the gameplay.

On occasion, the locations in the original could be said to become a little dark and dreary (albeit it deliberately so) – this version colours however seem to pop – especially with the digital/ holographic lights.

VIVID: The unique cyberpunk world of Observer comes alive with next gen graphics

We also see a much more detailed rendering of Detective Lazarski, who’s face seems to move much more realistically than in the previous instalment.

The next gen graphics in this case do a great job of showing the finer details of Lazarski’s face.

The same can also be said for the other enhanced characters in the game, with next gen graphics capturing their heavily augmented appearances perfectly.

FINE WORK: Next Gen graphics do a great job of capturing the details of Lazarski’s face

The trailer also mentions an expanded story and enhanced gameplay. There aren’t any confirmed details about this at this time, but we’ll be sure to let you know when they’re released.

Observer: System Redux will be released in Holiday 2020 and Bloober says Observer: System Redux will be heading to “next-gen consoles”.

This could be the PS5 and Xbox Series X, however this is not officially confirmed as of yet. Many things can still change – especially with the effects of the global pandemic still impacting industries around the world.

Either way, the game looks great if we go by the trailer – and may be just the preview people needed to stay even more excited about the next generation’s potential.

