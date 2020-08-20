[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
NHL

*BREAKING* NHL 21 – First Look at New Game Announced by EA

Is gameplay footage coming? We should know a lot more about this year’s NHL game after EA’s upcoming reveal.

by Brandon Ridgely Aug 20, 2020
NHL 21 First Look EA trailer gameplay

We haven’t gotten very much about what will come with NHL 21, but EA have just given us a timeline!

According to a tweet from the EA NHL Twitter account, we’ll have our first look at the new game on 24 August.

NHL 21 first look announcement tweet 1
SOMETHING’S COMING: There’s plenty we hope to see in our first look at NHL 21

This announcement could be a lot of different things, including a trailer, release date, gameplay footage, demo, new feature announcements, cover star announcements, and more.

The last major look into NHL 21 fans got was through the last Development Update. It revealed how EA were approaching NHL 21 from a developmental perspective.

This approach includes a focus on current-gen features rather than creating a next-gen exclusive edition of the game.

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Editor, but I cover a bit of everything. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, EA Sports UFC 3.

