BREAKING* NHL 21 – First Look at New Game Announced by EA

Is gameplay footage coming? We should know a lot more about this year’s NHL game after EA’s upcoming reveal.

We haven’t gotten very much about what will come with NHL 21, but EA have just given us a timeline!

According to a tweet from the EA NHL Twitter account, we’ll have our first look at the new game on 24 August.

SOMETHING’S COMING: There’s plenty we hope to see in our first look at NHL 21

This announcement could be a lot of different things, including a trailer, release date, gameplay footage, demo, new feature announcements, cover star announcements, and more.

The last major look into NHL 21 fans got was through the last Development Update. It revealed how EA were approaching NHL 21 from a developmental perspective.

This approach includes a focus on current-gen features rather than creating a next-gen exclusive edition of the game.