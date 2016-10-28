header decal
28 Oct 2016

NHL 17 Hockey Ultimate Team: Best centers and faceoff guide

Find the best overall NHL 17 HUT centers, for faceoffs and boosting synergy along with learning how to win faceoffs.&nbsp;

Faceoffs tutorial

Best centers

Best faceoff centers

Boosting Synergy

Faceoffs tutorial

Best centers

Best faceoff centers

Player Name Overall Faceoff Skill Poise Skill Ranking
Patrice Bergeron9295901
Jonathan Toews8989952
Ryan Getzlaf8989903
Jordan Staal8788904
Ryan Kesler8790875
Paul Gaustad7990856
Joe Thornton8890856
Claude Giroux8888858
Mikko Koivu8687859
Anze Kopitar9082909
Pavel Datsyuk8982909
Nicklas Backstrom8884889
Sidney Crosby92809113
Tyler Seguin90868513
Matt Duchene89868513
Henrik Zetterberg88809016
David Krejci88828717
David Backes87848418
Steven Stamkos90789018
John Tavares90828520
Henrik Sedin87808720
Jason Spezza87828520
Ryan O'Reilly87828520
Martin Hanzal86878020
Jeff Carter88818525
Brandon Dubinsky86818525
Sean Monahan87798427
Brian Boyle83838027
Ryan Johansen88818029
Evgeny Kuznetsov88748530
Tyler Johnson86788031
Evgeni Malkin90728532
Nick Bjugstad86768033
Mika Zibanejad86797534
Sean Couturier86777535
Jack Eichel87777535
Connor McDavid88757537
Dylan Larkin86757537

Boosting Synergy

Player Name Position Overall Faceoff Skill Poise Skill
Jordan StaalCenter878890
Mikko KoivuCenter868785
Sean MonahanCenter877984
Carl SoderbergCenter857880
Tyler BozakCenter858380
Peter HollandCenter837575
Travis ZajacCenter858380
Gregory CampbellCenter828485
Tomas PlekanecCenter858185
Mike FisherCenter858185
Mark LetusuCenter838575
Brad RichardsonCenter847980
Matt StajanCenter798080
Josh BaileyLeft Wing84--
Richard PanikRight Wing83--
Vernon FiddlerRight Wing82--
Patrik BerglundRight Wing85--
Tommy WingelsRight Wing82--

