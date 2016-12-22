NHL 17: Best Team Strategies Guide

Forecheck
1-2-2 Passive
1-2-2 Aggressive
2-3
Weak Side Lock
Neutral Zone
1-3-1
1-4
1-2-2 Red
1-2-2 Blue
Trap/Forecheck
Offensive Pressure
Aggressive
Full Attack
Conservative
Defend Lead
Standard
Defensive Pressure
Puck Side Attack
High Pressure
Protect Net
Contain Puck
Normal
Defensive Strategy
Collapsing
Staggered
Tight Point
Penalty Kill
Passive Box
Large Box
Diamond
Powerplay
Shooting
Overload
Umbrella
PP Carry/Dump
Control Breakout
Strong Side Slant
Blue to Blue
Three High
Powerplay Breakout
Five Back
Single Swing
Centre Lane Option
Carry Option
Quick Breakout
Close Support
Stay Wide
Leave Zone Early
Which team strategies to pick
Forecheck: 2-3
Neutral Zone: 1-3-3
Trap/Forecheck: 3
Offensive Pressure: Aggressive
Defensive Pressure: Normal
Defensive Strategy: Tight Point
Penalty Kill: Large Box
Powerplay: Umbrella
PP Carry/Dump: 2
Control Breakout: Three High
Powerplay Breakout: Carry Option
Quick Breakout: Leave Zone Early