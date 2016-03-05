NHL 16 HUT Guide: A Rookie’s Handbook to Hockey Ultimate Team

NHL 16 HUT Guide
The Team
2 Playmakers (PLY) + Sniper (SNP)
Playmaker (PLY) + Two-Way Forward (TWF) + Sniper (SNP)
3 Two-Way Forwards (TWF)
2 Grinders (GRN) + Two-Way Forward (TWF)
Two-Way Forward (TWF) + Playmaker (PLY) + Power Forward (PWF)
Sniper (SNP) + Playmaker (PLY) + Grinder (GRN)
3 Grinders (GRN)
Offensive Defenseman (OFD) + Defensive Defenseman (DFD)
2 Two-Way Defensemen (TWD)
The Cards
How to get or get rid of Cards
Game modes
Additional Team Information
Bonus Tips
- Legends are awesome. They have a very high rating, are very easy to play as, and very cheap (compared to similar level cards). For example, at the time of writing, Jari Kurri, rated 91, cost about 120,000 coins. But a base Vladimir Tarasenko, rated 89, costs at least 165,000 coins.
- Special players are way overpriced. They are far too expensive for the slight boost that the player gets. You’re better off getting the same rated base card at a lower price. If you happen to draw one in a pack then sell it, get a same rated card and have some dough left over.
- Goalies are your most important players. Why? Because you don’t control them – normally – so no matter what your level is, if you have a bad keeper then you’re going to struggle.
- Super Steve Mason and Jonas Hiller: I don’t mean like Team of the Week or legendary goalies, I mean right-hand catchers. Steve Mason and Jonas Hiller can be a real pain to score against. A lot of online players get used to using left shooting skaters, meaning they know how to trick the keeper with a left-right-left-wrister deke and goal. Against a righty, this move works a lot less. They’re good to have as your second keeper if your first is high in rating.
- The key to winning – even if you’re up against a superior adversary – is winning the faceoffs. So here are the best faceoff men on the game (ordered by name, rating, faceoff rating): Patrice Bergeron (91) 95, Joe Thornton (88) 91, Paul Gaustad (82) 90, Boyd Gordon (82) 90, Paul Stastny (87) 89, Claude Giroux (90) 88.
- Sneaky Steve Ott: Ott’s card positions him as a left winger but, he has a rating of 88 on faceoffs. Get a Change Position card to change him from LW to C and you’ve got a decent center – and one that will fool the opposition who thinks you’ve misplaced your players.
- EA’s Pace Game: As per usual with the EA Sports games, high paced players are game winners, so here are NHL HUT 16’s speediest skaters (ordered by name, rating, speed rating): Taylor Hall (90) 95, Matt Duchene (88) 95, Mason Raymond (82) 94, Andrew Cogliano (85) 94.
- It is especially important to have quick defensemen, for damage limitation on breakaways: Erik Karlsson (91) 93, Morgan Rielly (85) 90, Sami Vatanen (86) 90, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (89) 90, John Moore (82) 90, Keith Yandle (86) 90, Duncan Keith (93) 90, Drew Doughty (93) 90.