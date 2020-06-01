NFL Clash: The NFL comes to simulation mobile gaming

A simulation NFL mobile game is coming to your phone soon, along with complete licenses.

A new developer called Nifty Games is embarking on a new range of short-session mobile games starting soon with NFL Clash.

They are the only software publisher apart from EA to have the NFL and PA license.

The announcement comes the week that the NFL is renewing and adjusting its licensing agreements with various parties.

Who are Nifty Games?

Nifty Games are a new developer focused on mobile sports games. They have been created through a round of investment that includes owners from the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, and Esports.

They have gone on record to say, “We built Nifty Games to create the best sports games on mobile and we now have the best investors and partners possible to deliver our vision.”

They have just raised more than $12m in series A funding, so expect to see the name mentioned a lot more surrounding your favorite American sports.

What will NFL Clash look like?

Launching later this year, NFL Clash will be an officially licensed mobile game focused on the NFL.

Nifty Games plans for NFL Clash to offer deep gameplay but in the mobile format. To date, most sports games on mobile have focused on the casual versions of their console cousins.

Any more detail on the game itself is pending, but there’s definitely a gap in the market. The scope is still fairly wide for where they could take this game. It could be a card-based team building game similar to EA Sports MUT, or it could be head to head pick up games.

