News Next-Gen Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X Controller Update: Specs, Patents and more

The Xbox Series X controller may get the ‘thumbs up’ with this exciting feature…

by Ramzi Musa Mar 7, 2020
Xbox One Controllers

With fans around the world itching for any and all information on Xbox Series X, Windows Latest has shared some interesting developments regarding the new Xbox Series X controllers.

A patent was published about a thumb-stick with an ‘adjustable tensioning mechanism’.

Xbox One Controller patent 696x358 1
BLUEPRINT FOR SUCCESS: A controller image included in the published patent

What this essentially means, is that players may be able to customise how ridged or loose the thumbstick is.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about the PS5 and Xbox Series X

This may not be a factor to more casual gamers, but for those who prefer to fine-tune their controllers, this is right up their street.

Thumbstick Patent Xbox Series X
SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: A closer look at the thumb-stick itself

As with all patents, there’s a chance this won’t be the case come release – however we’ve all got our fingers crossed!

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Xbox Series X!

Written by Ramzi Musa

