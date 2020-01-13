Xbox Series X + Steam: Will Microsoft’s next-gen console support PC game stores?

The countdown to the next generation of consoles is on, and fans of both Sony and Microsoft are waiting to for any piece of news possible.

According to a Spanish language site, Generacion Xbox, Microsoft insiders claim that the latest console, Xbox Series X, will allow players to enter “Windows Mode” and open their Steam or Epic Games library.

This is just a rumour, but if true it would represent a massive step forward in gaming for the whole industry and potentially bridge the gap between console and PC players.

It would tie together Microsoft’s gaming platforms and potentially give them a leg up against their competition from Sony’s PlayStation 5, which is slated for release at the same time as the Series X.

The console war

With both next-gen consoles slated for a “holiday 2020” release, gamers around the world are ready for the next step in the console war.

Sony seemed to have the advantage as it will have some exclusive launch titles while Xbox will have none.

However, this rumour could trump that. Imagine being able to access your PC games from your couch, and your console games from your laptop without having to pay for separate versions?

Xbox’s lack of exclusive launch titles was spun as a positive by Microsoft as they wanted games to be available “up and down that family of devices”. At the time this was thought to point at a deep backwards compatibility, but now it might be able cross platform play to an extent that we haven’t seen before.