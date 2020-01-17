PS5 controller: Name, features LEAKED, Release Date, DualShock 5, backwards compatibility, patent & more

The PS5 is arriving towards the end of the year, and we can expect an official announcement from the team at PlayStation in the weeks ahead.

Before then, you can always trust some leaks to find their way onto the web.

We have seen the devkit leaked, potentially the console and a range of leaks surrounding the new controller.

New controller leak

A new patent has surfaced for the new PS5 controller, with it named the DualShock 5.

IMPROVED FUNCTIONALITY: Two or four additional inputs can be seen on the back of the DS5 controller

The DualShock 5 will be backwards compatible with the PS4 and PS4 Pro. This was leaked on the PlayStation France website.

Two to four new buttons on the back of the controller resemble the Xbox Elite, as Sony come up with ways to tackle an area where Microsoft have the lead.

SONY SLIP UP: PlayStation France’s PS4 console comparison accidentally included info on the DS5 controller

Spot the bottom of the table, all three versions of the PS5 will be compatible with the “DS5” – DualShock 5.

With this leak following on from the news of the add-on to the DualShock 4 controller that was announced in December, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Cross-platform

With cross-platform titles an inevitability at launch, there is a need to have the same functionality on current and last-gen consoles.

Both consoles will be compatible with both controllers, as it looks as if this extra input could be more of a necessity on PlayStation 5.

The release date for the DualShock 4 back button attachment is February 14th, and we could see a PS5 reveal or announcement around the same time.

The “Experience PlayStation” event runs from February 5 to February 13, so fingers crossed for some incredible announcements coming from Sony Hall in New York City then.

