PS5 Specs Leak: ANOTHER mysterious message, theories, rumours and more

Developer shares cryptic image which some are claiming holds info on PS5 specs!

by Ramzi Musa Mar 14, 2020
ps5 release date 500x281 1

News on the upcoming PS5 has been fairly quiet, even more so due to the unfortunate impact of COVID-19 on industries, events and individuals around world.

However it appears that fans have something to be happy about – or at least analyse within an inch of its life.

READ MORE: PS5 vs Xbox Series X, What features can Sony steal from Microsoft?

A mysterious image was posted on NeoGAF by a certified developer (username – o’dium) and it has got people talking.

Let’s take a look and decipher what this could mean for the upcoming PS5!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about the PS5 and Xbox Series X
VriU69hFxDfBPpb28AwLek 768 80
A LITTLE BIRDIE TOLD ME: The cryptic message is believed to hold information on PS5 Specs (Image credit: NeoGAF)

The image shows a bird carrying an envelope and one of the first things people saw was that it was addressed to PS5 boss Mark Cerney.

The unusual conversation below this mysterious messenger is between the bird and Cerney.

People have ‘pecked’ apart the image focusing on the address and the number of ‘Coos’ in the picture.

ps5 shape
SEARCHING FOR CLUES: Various spec leaks have flown around since PS5’s announcement

One user’s breakdown explains that the 52 ‘coos’ represent 52 CUs. He goes on and suggests that the second line of ‘coos’ also holds significance.

They are divided into four groups arranged in a specific pattern (1,7,4,3) – in other words, 1743MHz.

The rest of the riddle is claimed to reveal the console will have an 11.6 TF GPU.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X Games, Pre-order, Release dates, Specs, Graphics, PS5 Comparison & more!

A machine with an 11.06 teraflop GPU, 52 CUs, clocked at 1743 MHz – sounds interesting especially compared to the Xbox Series X (which has 12 teraflop GPU).

Does this mean the PS5 is coming in slightly behind? Time will tell – keep checking in for more updates as we get them!

Written by Ramzi Musa

