PS5: Will PS Plus be on Next-Gen? PS Plus, PS Now, Price, Backwards Compatibility & more

With next-gen consoles likely to cost gamers upwards of £450, what will these campaigns look like?

The PS Plus membership has been a highlight of the PlayStation user experience since it’s inception.

The monthly service includes a whole load of fantastic rewards, but the main aspect of the subscription is the free games made available to members every month.

Sony’s recent monthly campaigns have included the entire Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Bioshock: The Collection, keeping the entire community on its toes with the titles included.

However, with the PS5‘s launch just on the horizon, we are beginning to wonder how the monthly campaign will shape up on next-gen.

There are a whole host of issues that need addressing, ranging from the compatibility of current-gen games on the PS5 all the way to the pricing of such a subscription.

Continue reading below as we get into the story.

PS Plus and PS Now

Sony has isolated itself so far in the next-gen war with its dumbfounding marketing strategy.

A NEW DAWN: Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the games we’ve predicted to see in April’s PS Plus Campaign

While this may have been done in an effort to force Microsoft to reveal the price of their next-gen console, it has mostly been paying off for the Xbox Series X.

READ MORE: PS Plus April Predictions

With Microsoft in a state of flow at this point (and having snubbed Sony as their main competition), Sony might have to make some drastic improvements to its premium services to secure more gamers.

Price

Following a brief statement from Sony’s Chief Financial Officer, we heard that it could cost around £450.

FRONTMAN: In a recent investors call, Hiroki Totoki discussed how affordability was of paramount importance to Sony

Putting it bluntly, the current prices of either subscription plan, in addition to launch games and other hardware being purchased, will end up costing upwards of £600, which is pretty damn steep.

READ MORE: Sony’s Chief Financial Officer has addressed the price of the PS5

Following last week’s bizarre deep-dive on the PS5’s hardware, Sony could do a lot to reconfigure the way PS Plus and PS Now operate and provide us with a statement.