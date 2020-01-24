PlayStation 5: Launch date leaked as fans spot Sony’s ‘private event’ in February

There are several conflicting rumours doing the rounds at the moment, but no-one seems to know exactly when this year’s most-anticipated console will be unveiled.

Microsoft recently got one up on Sony by revealing Xbox Series X at last year’s Game Awards, and it has been clogging up the news cycles ever since.

However, the rumours shared on Reddit suggest that Sony could launch the console at their private event on 29 February, if it doesn’t launch on 5 February at Sony Hall in New York.

Sony’s ‘private event’

A Reddit user going by the handle u/PennyOhms spotted that Sony Hall is booked for a ‘private event’ on the evening of 29 February.

HAPPY CUSTOMERS: Sony has the opportunity to make their community very happy this February

They said:

“Rumoured Venue for PS5 Sony Event closed for “Private Event” on Saturday, Feb 29th. Could this be it?”

While previous rumours suggested an earlier launch date of February 5, fans have noticed that Sony does not have any events at Sony Hall that night.

However, before we pick apart this apart, check out the PS5’s alleged design below.

Design Leak

This 4chan leak (warning: the thread contains offensive language posted by anonymous users) claims that the PS5 will include backwards compatibility for all titles, but we already knew that!

INTERLINKED: DualShock 5 will be supported by both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro models

However, a juicy bit of new information is that the PS5 will support ‘remote play’.

This means that players will have the ability to log in to their PlayStation account on any device, anywhere, and play various games that support mobile and laptop.

And that’s not all – the anonymous insider also posted a blurry image of what is claimed to be the final console.

Check it the refined version of the leaked image below:

IRONY: The alleged design of the upcoming PS5 is – believe it or not – in the shape of an ‘X’

Now, given that 4chan is an anonymous posting site, the leaked design should be taken with a big pinch of salt.

However, the leak also contained a bunch of useful information (including a February reveal date) that might just add some weight to it.

Reveal Date

It has been claimed that the PS5 will be unveiled to the world on February 5 in Sony Hall, NYC.

RIGGED UP: Sony Square is Sony’s flagship store in New York, where ‘Experience Playstation’ will run for the duration of the month

This lines up pretty smoothly with Sony’s NYC flagship store currently running their month-long celebration event, ‘Experience PlayStation’, set to end on February 13.

There would be no better way to draw a close to their campaign than by revealing the PS5 to the rest of the world, and the fact that the PS4 was unveiled at the ‘PlayStation Meeting’ in February 2015 gives this leak some substance.

Regardless alleged reveal date is just a matter of weeks away, so we won’t have to wait long to see if this materializes.

