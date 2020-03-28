Mortal Kombat 11 could have ELEVEN new characters: Rumours, Leaks and more

New data-mined information has leaked and things look promising for MK11’s future

Mortal Kombat 11 is legendary for its fast paced, tactical combat, insanely brutal combos and infamous fatalities.

Now, it would appear that new data-mine results suggest that Mortal Kombat 11 could be getting 11 more characters.

To give you some context, MK11 have fighter ‘slots’, many of which are added or left open to be filled with DLC characters, released through Kombat Packs.

FANNING THE FLAMES: The rumour mill is starting to amp up with the latest leaks

We’ve seen characters like The Joker, The Terminator and most recently Spawn added to the roster.

Recently, a data miner by the name of thethiny searched through the Mortal Kombat 11 game files and discovered something interesting.

A total of 42 character slots.

YOUR SOUL IS MINED! The data-mined info gives a glimpse of what could be in store

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Birthday: LEAK REVEALS CARDS – Mbappe, Hazard, Rashford & more

This seems promising, as according to thethiny, MKX followed the same pattern, with predetermined slots that were to be filled later on.

Looks like NetherRealm Studios have some exciting additions up their sleeves, but it’s anyone’s guess as to what fighters we could be playing in the future.

A leak not that long ago showed us that Evil Dead’s Ash is on the cards, however we’ll have to wait to find out who else will be joining the fight!

READ MORE: PS4 Download Speed: Sony SLOWS downloads in response to Covid-19 effects

For updates as soon as we get them, keep checking in!