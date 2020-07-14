Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox One: Release Date, Trailer, Pre-order, Editions, Xbox Game Pass, Graphics and more

The announcement has set our expectations sky-high, but what can we expect for the console version?

Microsoft Flight Simulator is landing on the Xbox One, and we couldn’t be more excited. But what do we know about the console version so far?

Let’s take a closer look!

Microsoft Flight Simulator will release on both PC and Xbox One on Tuesday, 18 August 2020.

Trailer

EXPECTATIONS ARE SKY-HIGH! If the footage is to go by, we’re in for a treat!

Price

The all-important question! This expansive game is checking in at £59.99/ $59.99 for Xbox One. Not bad at all, considering the sheer scale of the title!

Editions

Just like with flying, you can pay extra to have an experience with some welcome bonuses.

The Deluxe Edition is priced at £79.99 / $89.99 and gives you 5 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models, and a further 5 additional handcrafted international airports.

Go First Class, and get The Premium Deluxe Edition, costing £109.99 / $119.99. It comes with 10 additional planes with more unique flight models and a whopping 19 additional international airports!

COME FLY WITH ME: Flight Sim is a truly a sight to behold

Pre-orders

Xbox One owners unfortunately can’t pre-order just yet. However, if you’re considering the game on PC, check out the link below!

Pre-order now: Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC

Xbox Game Pass

The game’s Beta will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

It costs just £7.99 / $9.99 a month on Console, with the PC version currently on offer for just £3.99 / $4.99 a month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to play across both PC and Console and includes Xbox Live Gold. It costs £10.99 / $14.99 a month.

Graphics

If you’ve seen the trailer you were likely blown away with how incredible the graphics were. But can we expect these on Xbox One?

On Xbox One X, we’d like to think so! A note at the beginning of the trailer reads ‘captured in real-time 4K’, and we know that the Xbox One X is capable of running games in such resolution.

PC will no doubt be at an advantage on release, but it looks likely that we’ll see Microsoft Flight Simulator really shine of the Xbox One.

A WHOLE NEW WORLD! Fly above the clouds in this incredibly crafted sim

For everything and anything Flight Simulator, be sure to check back in with us!