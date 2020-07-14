[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Other

Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox One: Release Date, Trailer, Pre-order, Editions, Xbox Game Pass, Graphics and more

The announcement has set our expectations sky-high, but what can we expect for the console version?

by Ramzi Musa Jul 14, 2020
microsoft lfight simulator xbox one

Microsoft Flight Simulator is landing on the Xbox One, and we couldn’t be more excited. But what do we know about the console version so far?

Let’s take a closer look!

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 Trailer
3 Price
4 Editions
5 Pre-orders
6 Xbox Game Pass
7 Graphics

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

Release Date

Microsoft Flight Simulator will release on both PC and Xbox One on Tuesday, 18 August 2020.

Trailer

EXPECTATIONS ARE SKY-HIGH! If the footage is to go by, we’re in for a treat!

Price

The all-important question! This expansive game is checking in at £59.99/ $59.99 for Xbox One. Not bad at all, considering the sheer scale of the title!

READ MORE: Star Wars Squadrons – Flight Sim/ Hardcore mode

GET 3 MONTHS OF PRIME MUSIC FREE!!

Editions

Just like with flying, you can pay extra to have an experience with some welcome bonuses.

The Deluxe Edition is priced at £79.99 / $89.99 and gives you 5 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models, and a further 5 additional handcrafted international airports.

Go First Class, and get The Premium Deluxe Edition, costing £109.99 / $119.99. It comes with 10 additional planes with more unique flight models and a whopping 19 additional international airports!

microsoft flight simulator a320neo airbus 1
COME FLY WITH ME: Flight Sim is a truly a sight to behold

Pre-orders

Xbox One owners unfortunately can’t pre-order just yet. However, if you’re considering the game on PC, check out the link below!

Pre-order now: Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC

Xbox Game Pass

The game’s Beta will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

It costs just £7.99 / $9.99 a month on Console, with the PC version currently on offer for just £3.99 / $4.99 a month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to play across both PC and Console and includes Xbox Live Gold. It costs £10.99 / $14.99 a month.

Graphics

If you’ve seen the trailer you were likely blown away with how incredible the graphics were. But can we expect these on Xbox One?

On Xbox One X, we’d like to think so! A note at the beginning of the trailer reads ‘captured in real-time 4K’, and we know that the Xbox One X is capable of running games in such resolution.

PC will no doubt be at an advantage on release, but it looks likely that we’ll see Microsoft Flight Simulator really shine of the Xbox One.

flight sim sdk
A WHOLE NEW WORLD! Fly above the clouds in this incredibly crafted sim

For everything and anything Flight Simulator, be sure to check back in with us!

Written by Ramzi Musa

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon