Microsoft Flight Simulator will feature Mods: Add-Ons, User-Generated Content, Beta, Sign Up & More

A ‘Flight Marketplace’ could be introduced to the game, where ‘Flight Coins’ are the currency.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will finally be getting releasing a closed beta for their loyal following, signifying that the end is in sight.

The title represents Redmond’s greatly-anticipated return to the genre after almost one decade away, and it will release later this year.

With Microsoft Flight Simulator set to host its own marketplace for third-party content, we can expect it to sell user-generated content and mods!

Mods & Community Content

Microsoft has employed an open approach to creating its next Flight Simulator, which will include day-one support for third-party modding.

BUCKLE UP: It’s gonna be a bumpy ride!

Microsoft has acknowledged this as the game’s “lifeblood” after it had been previously removed.

READ MORE: How to sign up for Microsoft Flight Simulator Closed Beta

According to a reliable source for previous Microsoft leaks on Twitter, Flight Simulator will feature an aptly-named “Flight Marketplace,”

The marketplace will feature free and paid community content, with purchases being made using “Flight Coins” rather than real currency.

We saw similar happen “Minecraft Marketplace” hosting community creations that were bought with “Minecraft Coins”.

This is just a small glimpse into the future of the upcoming simulator, alongside the imminent release of the beta build.

Closed Beta

We haven’t got an exact date for the closed beta yet, but Microsoft and Asobo announced in their latest blog post that a release date will be announced on 9 July.

FLAWLESS: The purpose of these test builds is to reveal ‘cracks’ within the current gameplay experience

The build is expected to go live by mid-July, which is indicated in the development roadmap.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Alpha 5 build will also be available from 9 July, which will be followed by build notes from the developer.

Once these notes have been released, we will be given more information about when we can expect to see the beta build.

Head over to the Closed Beta article for all the details on how to sign up for access to the upcoming beta.

READ MORE: Countdown to Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Beta