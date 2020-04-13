Microsoft Flight Simulator: Weekly Development Update 9 April – Alpha Build, Delays, Software Development & more

Another week closer to full release, with a taste of hand-on gameplay appearing on the horizon.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is set to release later this year.

Microsoft have been releasing weekly updates to let fans know how the development is going.

This week, we have news around the upcoming Alpha testing phase making fans extremely hyped to get their hands on the simulator.

Alpha Build Update

The Alpha update will release in the next 2-3 weeks. Meaning players may have access to an early build of the game.

THROUGH THE CLOUDS – Fly around the world in FLight Simulator!

This will be the 1.2.5.0 build, meaning the simulator will contain the Airbus A320, one of the most popular planes in the world.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator: ALPHA UPDATE details, Airbus, What to expect, release date, gameplay, graphics & more

This update will also contain build notes which will be posted on the Flight Simulator website, so everyone can stay up to date with all the changes to the game.

Software Development Kit Update

The Software Development Kit (SDK) allows external developers to write code for extra parts of the simulator.

NO LIMITS – Fly to your favourite spots in the world with no limits!

Currently, Microsoft has over 150 third-party companies using their SDK, adding to the already amazing world.

This week, Microsoft released their WebAssembly support, so these external companies can begin porting their native code onto Microsoft’s platform.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator: “Seamless” Multiplayer Explained – Air traffic, Airports, Screenshots, Gameplay & more

This will improve the overall quality of the game and should speed up development exponentially.

Coronavirus Delays

Microsoft has again made no comment on how the Coronavirus is affecting their studio.

AHEAD OF THE REST – Microsoft’s next Flight Sim will be a step above the rest!

This doesn’t mean it isn’t affecting development but at this rate, no news is good news.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator VR: Will it feature on Xbox, Next-Gen & PC?

We can still expect to hear from Microsoft regarding delays in the future, but for now, it seems they’re doing a good job at continuing.

Coronavirus is affecting industries around the world, and the gaming industry is no exception to this.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator Nintendo Switch: THOUSANDS of airports, Switch release, Xbox, PC, Next-gen, March Update, New Screenshots & more