WATCH* Microsoft Flight Simulator Trailer: Release date, demo and much more

The next Flight Simulator is set to land – it’s just a matter of when.

We’ve already had a glimpse of some Alpha testing footage and it looks absolutely incredible – with its photorealistic visuals and stunning Ray-Tracing powered by Nvidia.

For those new to the series, it’s been more than 15 years since the last Flight Simulator game, so fans are incredibly excited to get their hands on this one.

The graphics are so realistic that there are some concerns over whether or not this game will run on current-gen hardware.

Read below to find out more regarding what to expect with Microsoft’s upcoming 2020 release of Flight Simulator.

Trailer

The latest trailer was revealed at the end of last year – and showed off a variety of environments and stunning landscapes.

READ MORE: PS5 Controller Leak – Design, Concept, & more

It’s safe to say it’s one of the best looking games we’ve ever seen.

Demo

TAKE TO THE SKIES: Fly around the world & back

There’s been no word yet on whether or not a demo will drop, but this could well happen. After all, being able to take a test flight will surely win over a load of new fans.

There’s no official release date but we would expect Flight Simulator to land somewhere at the tail-end of the year – perhaps even sneaking its way on to the next-gen consoles.

Here’s hoping we can take this for a spin soon.