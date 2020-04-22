Microsoft Flight Simulator: Official System Requirements for PC – Bandwidth, Alpha Testing, “Seamless” Multiplayer & More

We’ve heard an awful lot about graphics so far, but now we know the official system requirements!

Flight Simulator is expected to set the bar high in terms of ultra-realism, and Microsoft sure has had some practice at producing these simulators.

Flight Sim X and the Flight Simulator Series were met with high praise so expectations are up there for the next instalment.

Judging by the Alpha testing footage, it looks like we’re in for a smooth ride, with plenty of photo-realistic graphics on show.

And now, the Official System Requirements for PC have just been revealed – continue below to see how optimized your setup really is.

Requirements

Overall, the requirements are far from insane, just as promised by the developers.

BIGGER, BETTER, FASTER: This will be the most realistic depiction of flying to date!

Developer Asobo Studio did not provide resolution or frame rate targets for each set of specifications, but it’s fair to believe the ideal specification will be for 4K resolution.

Minimum

CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460

GPU: Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA GTX 770

VRAM: 2GB

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

Reccomended

CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400

GPU: Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 20 Mbps

Ideal

CPU: Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800X

GPU: Radeon VII / Nvidia RTX 2080

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 32GB

HDD: 150GB (SSD recommended)

Bandwidth: 50 Mbps

“Seamless” Multiplayer

The most peculiar requirement is, of course, bandwidth.

ABOVE THE CLOUDS: This game has been in development for a while, so we’re expecting big things!

Then again, for the “seamless” multiplayer feature to really pay off, you should aim for the recommended requirements at least.

In a recent interview, the developers confirmed the minimum bandwidth should still be more than enough to have a ‘good representation of the world’ anyway.

