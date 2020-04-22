Microsoft Flight Simulator: Official System Requirements for PC – Bandwidth, Alpha Testing, “Seamless” Multiplayer & More
We’ve heard an awful lot about graphics so far, but now we know the official system requirements!
Flight Simulator is expected to set the bar high in terms of ultra-realism, and Microsoft sure has had some practice at producing these simulators.
Flight Sim X and the Flight Simulator Series were met with high praise so expectations are up there for the next instalment.
Judging by the Alpha testing footage, it looks like we’re in for a smooth ride, with plenty of photo-realistic graphics on show.
And now, the Official System Requirements for PC have just been revealed – continue below to see how optimized your setup really is.
Requirements
Overall, the requirements are far from insane, just as promised by the developers.
Developer Asobo Studio did not provide resolution or frame rate targets for each set of specifications, but it’s fair to believe the ideal specification will be for 4K resolution.
Minimum
CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460
GPU: Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA GTX 770
VRAM: 2GB
RAM: 8GB
HDD: 150GB
Bandwidth: 5 Mbps
Reccomended
CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400
GPU: Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GTX 970
VRAM: 4GB
RAM: 16GB
HDD: 150GB
Bandwidth: 20 Mbps
Ideal
CPU: Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800X
GPU: Radeon VII / Nvidia RTX 2080
VRAM: 8GB
RAM: 32GB
HDD: 150GB (SSD recommended)
Bandwidth: 50 Mbps
“Seamless” Multiplayer
The most peculiar requirement is, of course, bandwidth.
Then again, for the “seamless” multiplayer feature to really pay off, you should aim for the recommended requirements at least.
In a recent interview, the developers confirmed the minimum bandwidth should still be more than enough to have a ‘good representation of the world’ anyway.
