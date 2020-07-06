Microsoft Flight Simulator Closed Beta: How to Access, Release Date, Trailer, Latest News & More

The upcoming flight simulator is one to watch out for this year, so find out how to get involved in the beta here!

Microsoft has announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator will finally be getting a closed beta.

The game’s first alpha build started way back in October, and since then, both Microsoft and Asobo have offered more and more advanced builds to people signed up to the Insider Program.

Continue below for everything you need to know about the upcoming closed beta, including how to sign up!

We haven’t got an exact date for the closed beta yet, but Microsoft and Asobo announced in their latest blog post that a release date will be announced on 9 July.

The build is expected to go live by mid-July, which is indicated in the roadmap above.

The Alpha 5 build will also be available from 9 July, which will be followed by build notes from the developer.

How can I access it?

Once these notes have been released, we will be given more information about when we can expect to see the beta build.

In the meantime, you’ll want to sign up to the Insider Program if you want a fighting chance in taking part in the upcoming closed beta!

Those that have already signed up for Alpha will automatically qualify for the closed beta test, so will just need to check their emails.

Trailer

The trailer above was revealed at Xbox’s flagship event in London in late November 2019.

It shows off some glorious graphics, as well as various world landmarks and aircraft to get excited about.

We will be back with more information on the closed beta build as we receive it!

