Microsoft Flight Simulator: April Update – New Alpha Build Release, Access, Tailored Experience & More!

You can now get your hands on the latest version of the Microsoft Flight Simulator Alpha. Here’s how…

The Alpha Build 1.2.12.0 for Microsoft Flight Simulator has just released, and along with it, comes some new features and bug fixes.

We’ve seen Microsoft consistently update the players and fans as to what they plan to fix.

This should allow players to now give Microsoft some necessary testing and feedback to further improve the Flight Simulator experience.

This will also allow out of house developers who use the SDK to get improved feedback on the simulator and make improvements where necessary.

How to Play

Alpha invitations are starting to roll out with the new update after a brief pause in participation assessment.

IMMERSION TO THE MAX – This Simulator should be the most realistic to date, with amazing lighting and detail!

To begin with, they will be ensuring that everyone who received an acceptance email will have access very shortly.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator: Development Progress – Alpha Build, Delays, Software Development & more

Then, Microsoft will focus on adding more players to the Alpha experience.

This will also involve prioritising access for those that registered early for pre-release build access.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator: Latest News: Alpha Update, Airbus, Multiplayer, Release date, Gameplay, Graphics & more

However, this is ongoing and will take a while to ensure everyone has access to the current build of the simulator.

Tailored Experience

With more people testing the simulator, Microsoft will have much more data to make improvements from.

WHEREVER, WHENEVER – Travel the globe at your own pace, with no barriers or restrictions!

Overall, this will increase the overall quality of the game with more help from the community as bug fixes and issues can be discovered and ironed out more efficiently.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator: Every Airport In The Game – Release Date, Graphics & More

People who have a genuine interest in the content in the Sim can have a massive effect on the game’s development and shows the Microsoft are keen to ensure the release will be as smooth as possible.

Bug Fixes

Microsoft has also been working hard to iron out many big fixes currently present in the game.

PLAY YOUR WAY – Whether you prefer Cruise Liners or a Personal Jet, you can choose how you play!

This will both improve the overall quality of the game and add more optimisation, so it will be more accessible to those wishing to test the game.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator: Weekly Update – Alpha Patch Notes, March Update, Delays & more

These issues are things like FPS drops and broken objective markers, that can hinder the progression of someone playing the game.