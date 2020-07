Microsoft Flight Simulator Airplane List: Standard, Deluxe, Premium Editions & more

Check out all the aircraft on offer in the PC & Xbox exclusive title, with more available in different editions.

Up to 30 different aircraft will be available on Microsoft Flight Simulator.

However, it depends which version of the game you buy to entitle you to all the airplanes.

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition costs $59.99 / £59.99 and entitles you to 20 planes:

A320neo – Airbus

Pitts Special S2S – Aviat

747-8-Intercontinental – The Boeing Company

XCub – CubCrafters

TBM 930 – Daher

SHUTTLE BUS – The A320neo will be a popular choice for long-haul flights

DA62 – Diamond Aircraft

DA40 NG – Diamond Aircraft

EXTRA 330LT – EXTRA

Flight Design CTSL – Flight Design

ICON A5 – ICON Aircraft

VL-3 – JMB Aircraft s.r.o

CAP 10 – Robin Aircraft SAS

DR400-100 Cadet – Robin Aircraft SAS

Beechcraft Bonanza G36 – Textron Aviation Inc.

Beechcraft King Air 350i – Textron Aviation Inc.

OH CAP 10, MY CAP 10 – We can’t wait to fly this propeller from Robin Aircraft SAS

Cessna 152 – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000) – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessna Citation CJ4 – Texttron Aviation Inc.

Savage Cub – Zlin Aviation

Deluxe Edition

You get an extra five airplanes with the Deluxe Edition:

DA40-TDI – Diamond Aircraft

DV20 – Diamond Aircraft

Beechcraft Baron G58 – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessna 152 Aerobat – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessna 172 Skyhawk – Textron Aviation Inc.

The Deluxe Edition costs $89.99 / £79.99.

Premium Deluxe Edition

The Premium Deluxe Edition sees you receive an extra five planes on top of the Deluxe Edition:

787-10 Dreamliner – The Boeing Company

Sr22 – Cirrus Aircraft

Virus SW 121 – Pipistrel

Cessna Citation Longitude – Textron Aviation Inc.

Shock Ultra – Zlin Aviation

You can pick up the Premium Deluxe Edition for $119.99 / £109.99.

