Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Development Update: 21 May

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is still coming after delays. We go over the newest development update.

Microsoft Flight Simulator aims to be the premier realistic flight game today, and a new development update has finally come showing its progress.

With that, we now know what the next few weeks will look like for the game.

Let’s go over what we learned from the 21 May Development Update.

Next patch

WAYS TO PLAY- Could the next patch bring new game modes?

Today’s development update covered when patch notes for the next update will come, and a release date for the patch.

While this feels like an update about the possibility of an update, it’s important to know when big changes could come in the game’s development cycle.

According the update, we will receive full patch notes and a release date 28 May.

More alpha invites

HOPE- It could be you in the skies of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020’s Alpha

For those waiting to get into the alpha for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, you’re in luck.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Beta: Release Date, Alpha & more

According to the update, tomorrow there will be another batch of alpha invites sent out to players.

In this update we learned the release date for some upcoming pieces of postponed content.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: Will the game be available on MAC?

This includes Episode 8 (IFR) which will come 28 May, and a Partnership Series update that is expected in early June.