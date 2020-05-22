[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Development Update: 21 May

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is still coming after delays. We go over the newest development update.

by Brandon Ridgely May 22, 2020
microsoft flight simulator may closed betaa update

Microsoft Flight Simulator aims to be the premier realistic flight game today, and a new development update has finally come showing its progress.

With that, we now know what the next few weeks will look like for the game.

Let’s go over what we learned from the 21 May Development Update.

Contents hide
1 Next patch
2 More alpha invites
3 Release dates for postponed content

Next patch

flight simulator game modes
WAYS TO PLAY- Could the next patch bring new game modes?

Today’s development update covered when patch notes for the next update will come, and a release date for the patch.

While this feels like an update about the possibility of an update, it’s important to know when big changes could come in the game’s development cycle.

According the update, we will receive full patch notes and a release date 28 May.

More alpha invites

flight simulator bug fixes 2
HOPE- It could be you in the skies of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020’s Alpha

For those waiting to get into the alpha for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, you’re in luck.

According to the update, tomorrow there will be another batch of alpha invites sent out to players.

Release dates for postponed content

In this update we learned the release date for some upcoming pieces of postponed content.

This includes Episode 8 (IFR) which will come 28 May, and a Partnership Series update that is expected in early June.

Written by Brandon Ridgely

North America Editor, but I cover a bit of everything. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, EA Sports UFC 3.

