Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Beta – Release Date, Alpha, Download & more

There is still no known release date as of yet, but the super realistic title is about to go to the next phase.

One for purists, Microsoft Flight Simulator is bound to be one of the most realistic games of the year.

The game has been in development for some time, using “Insiders” to fine-tune.

So when can we get some access to it with a Beta?

Microsoft Flight Simulator is still in Alpha, but the Beta is expected to arrive in mid-July.

PLOTTING COURSE – We have a rough idea of when news is dropping

Logging in to the Flight Sim site can keep you tuned with all the updates.

Will the Beta be open?

It looks as if this will be a Closed Beta, likely only available to those who are Flight Sim “Insiders.”

You can apply on the website, with favourable odds for those currently in piloting training.

New invitations are sent out in line with the Alpha Updates.

This is what appeared in Alpha Build on 14 May 2020:

New content – BOEING 747-8i

Plane specific changes/improvements to: A320 TBM 930 G58 DA62 DR400 C152 Xcub C172 G1000

Ice no longer remains on any aircraft once conditions outside are no longer freezing / icing

Scale of G1000 (VFR) map is addressed

Increasing pitch oscillations leading to crash or stall of plane on autopilot no longer occur

Airport Specific Changes Taxiways logic and visuals Surface types on airports runways, taxiways and aprons (First Pass) Aircrafts parking spots Ground markings on taxiways and aprons Other minor visual improvements All of this is based on Bing Aerial imagery Many airports had missing or floating features that are now corrected MRSN Sirena Station Airport crashes are now fixed Missing ATC instruction has been corrected EGLL – Star Arrivals were missing in the world map



Stability Several Crashes and fixes Game no longer crashes when placing external panel out of screen Loading into MRSN Sirena Station Airport no longer results in crashes Processes no longer remain running in background after exiting / closing Memory use and fps improvements

ATC ATC now does a better job accounting for the flow of live traffic when issuing user their take-off / landing clearances COM1 no longer defaults to 122.9 at start of each flight regardless of departure airport



Cameras Behaviour of External Quickview Left / Right has been simplified

Flight Model Several Aircraft now feel better to fly when using FSX flight model (see specific planes for updates)

Multiplayer Users are no longer instantly kicked from a group as soon as it is created. Issue with some group members not being visible while in gameplay is resolved

Peripherals

