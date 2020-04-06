Mafia 2 and 3 Definitive Editions LEAKED: Release date, Xbox One, PS4, PC, Rumours and more

A ratings listing has just shown people what’s in the pipeline for the Mafia franchise.

Remastered games are certainly doing the rounds recently. The Resident Evil 3 remake and Modern Warefare 2 remastered are available to play now, with Saints Row: The Third Remastered scheduled for late May 2020.

Moments like these definitely make us want to remember the earlier times, the simple times…and with the latest leak that Mafia 2 & 3 Definitive Editions, our prayers may have been answered.

The latest leak

Leaker Nibel spotted some very revealing information on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee site.

IN THE PIPELINE: Good news to see the remastered editions will be coming in the future

This including definitive editions for both Mafia 2 and 3, alongside a Complete Edition for Mafia 3.

Usually, leaks are taken with either a pinch or a 10kg bag of salt, but this looks like it’s on the money.

So a release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is on the cards.

AM I HERE TO AMUSE YOU? Combat in Mafia 2 was sparked easily to say the least

Mafia 2 – an instant classic

Mafia 2 was received with favourable reviews, many of which noted its effective capturing of the 40’s & 50’s setting, alongside a pretty engaging story.

The game seems to follow a traditional gangster story plot. You play Vito Scaletta, who is busy building up a name for himself with his sidekick buddy Joe.

As is the case with such classics as Goodfellas, he’s out to raise his game within organised crime, which doesn’t go completely as planned.

I’M WALKIN’ HERE: Take to the city with style

Its setting, during World War 2, gives the game a unique feel as it’s just on the cusp of a huge period of change within America.

Cars, music and fashion are all perfectly captured and lend a real sense of authenticity to the game, which was widely praised by fans and critics alike.

Let’s not forget the story, which at points really ‘hacks’ it as a top gangster tale.

Why release the remaster?

Mafia 3 was met with a somewhat more muted reception, largely due to its questionably repetitive mission structures.

Some rumours say it is because of the slightly lacklustre impact of Mafia 3 that the decision to go ahead with the remaster was taken.

That being said, many players are serious fans on the franchise and will surely be jumping at the chance to dive back to the stylishly, dangerous world of Mafia.

60’S SLICK: Mafia 3 is set in an entirely new era

We’ll keep you updated with this story as we get more information, so be sure to keep checking in.