Madden 17 How to: The Basics

Key football definitions:
In-game screen:
- This is the scoreboard:
- The first is the downs and yardage:
- More cues for this are show on the screen, too:
- (the orange line marks where you need to get to for the first down).
- Next is the scores and timeouts:
- The number is the team’s score, and the 3 yellow rectangles signal how many timeouts the team has left (you start each half with 3).
- Next is the quarter and the game clock:
- The number (1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th) is showing which quarter of the game you are in and the time shows how long is left in each quarter.
- The final section of the scoreboard shows two things:
- The number accompanied by the arrow is where you are on the field. Here, it is saying that you are on your own 40 yard line (if the arrow pointed up, you would be on the other team’s 40 yard line). The second number the play clock and it shows you how long you have to snap the ball. You don’t have to wait for it to run all the way down, but if it hits ‘:00’ before you snap the ball, you will lose 5 yards.
- The play clock is also shown here on the on-field down marker:
- The final part of the screen is this little circle:
- This shows which player you are currently controlling.