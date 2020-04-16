Macmillan’s Game Heroes Challenge: 24-Hour Gaming Marathon Fundraiser For Cancer Patients

Become a Game Hero for Macmillan Cancer Support with an epic 24-hour gaming challenge!

With many people isolating, working from home and looking for virtual ways to fundraise, there’s never been a better time to get gaming for people who need our support more than ever.

Macmillan is providing financial, physical and emotional support for people living with cancer – but they need your help!

Get sponsored by your friends and family for a great cause.

What is it?

Now is the perfect time to get gaming!

Game Heroes is a 24-hour epic gaming marathon to raise money for people living with cancer.

Sign up solo or as part of a team, select your games of choice and get sponsored for your heroic challenge!

When is it?

Gamers can actually sign up now!

Game Heroes will be open for entries all year round, so you choose the day, the time, the challenge – and if you want to stream your marathon.

Where will my donations go?

Your donations will go towards supporting people living with cancer.

£50 could help the Cancer Information Nurse Specialists on our Macmillan Support Line deal with a call or web enquiry

It’s so important to look after our carers at such a manic time, so head over to the Macmillan’s page for all the details!