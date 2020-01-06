LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: Pre-ordering for Switch, Windows, PS4, Xbox One & everything else there is to know

The LEGO Star Wars franchise is set to return to consoles this year. The Skywalker Saga will become the sixth addition to a series best known for its stunning visuals and clunky aesthetic.

We know that players will be able to jump in anywhere across the three trilogies – so that’s anywhere between A New Hope and The Rise of Skywalker.

LEGO Star Wars has come a long way since the first instalment arrived around 15 years ago on the Game Boy Advance, and we are so excited to see what TT Games have done to elevate the gameplay.

If you’re here to find out how to pre-order, you’ve come to the right place – but continue reading for all the information we have on the release date, final announcement trailer, local co-op and everything else.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will feature on the Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and leading UK retailers have finally added LEGO Star Wars to their sites.

Though the release date is still unconfirmed, we have the option to pre-order TT Games’ upcoming masterpiece.

You can pre-order the game from Argos, Amazon, GAME and a whole host of other leading game retailers.

The Skywalker Saga is listed at £49.99 – an absolute bargain for what is expected to be a gaming masterpiece.

Release Date

The Skywalker Saga is planned to launch sometime in 2020, though neither TT Games nor Warner Bros. has specified when exactly this will be.

It is pretty hard to pin down a pattern in the release dates of previous Lego video games without any teasers, so we’re playing it by ear for now.

What we do know, however, is that the game will release for the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

That means it should be sooner rather than later, as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are due out in around the holidays this year.

Final announcement trailer

There’s a stunning new trailer for all of you Star Wars fans!

As we know, the new game will follow the entire Star Wars collection – all NINE films in the story – which is pretty exciting news.

It will be awesome to play a game full of all the iconic characters we know and love from the full storyline, but more on that later.

Characters

TT Games promise to feature “every Star Wars character you can think of” in its playable roster, so expect to be able to choose from a list of hundreds of playable characters.

Players can play as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren, and more.

All of this will come together to build an authentic Star Wars adventure that’s going to be pretty unforgettable.

Play with friends

Just like in previous lego games, the Skywalker Saga will be supporting local co-op play, but we haven’t received word on whether online multiplayer will be available.

We look forward to playing with characters that behave with that tongue-in-cheek humour that we have come to expect from TT Games.

For more information on the upcoming Lego Star Wars game, bookmark this piece and listen out for our weekly updates.