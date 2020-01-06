LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: Characters confirmed for the upcoming game – BB-8, Boba Fett, Darth Maul & more

LEGO Star Wars returns to consoles later this year.

The Skywalker Saga is set to become the sixth addition to a series best known for its stunning visuals and entertaining gameplay.

TT Games has already promised us that the game will feature “every Star Wars character you can think of”, and it turns out that a lot of them will be playable.

That means that players will be able to choose from a list of hundreds of characters, ranging anywhere from C-3PO to Han Solo.

And while there is plenty of speculation about which characters will feature, Giantbomb has already released a list of characters that are confirmed to feature in the game.

Continue reading for all the details.

Characters

We already expected that we would be able to play as Luke Skywalker, Rey, or Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the list has recently expanded.

The characters have been rendered to maintain the humorous, clunky LEGO aesthetic that we have grown to love

It turns out that players will be able to use their favourite heroes or turn to the dark side.

Here’s the list:

BB-8

BB-8 is a spherical droid that first appeared in the film Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

READ MORE: LEGO Star Wars’ linear progression ditched for open-world exploration

Owned by Poe Dameron, the droid was tasked with an important mission for the Resistance, eventually joining Rey and Finn in their adventures.

Boba Fett

Originally introduced in Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back, this legendary bounty hunter has appeared in a slew of games and is undeniably awesome. After the success of The Mandalorian, it’s no surprise to see Boba Fett here.

C-3PO

Built by Anakin Skywalker, C-3PO is a protocol droid with knowledge of “over six million forms of communication.” and a knack for getting dismembered.

Count Dooku

Count Dooku was once a Jedi, but left and eventually formed the Separatist movement.

He fought the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars and is secretly the Sith Lord Darth Tyranus. The actor that played Count Dooku/Darth Tyranus is Christopher Lee.

Han Solo

Han Solo was a smuggler and general for the Rebel Alliance and a very important figure in the Star Wars universe.

Han is the husband of Leia Skywalker and the father of Kylo Ren.

DUEL: The iconic villain returns for The Skywalker Saga

Darth Maul

Darth Maul is a Villain from the Star Wars series. He appears in numerous games including Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

Darth Vader

Once known as Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader is a Jedi-turned-Sith, and the iconic villain in the Star Wars saga.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X: Everything you need to know

He was feared throughout the cosmos as the merciless enforcer of the totalitarian ruler of the Galaxy, Emperor Palpatine.

Jar Jar Binks

Jar Jar Binks is a member of a sentient aquatic race known as the Gungans from the planet Naboo in the Star Wars Universe. Known for his clumsiness, he eventually befriends a pair of Jedi warriors and comes to work as an ambassador to the Galactic Senate.

Kylo Ren

The feared Supreme Leader of the First Order and son of Leia Organa and Han Solo. He serves as the main antagonist of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Luke Skywalker

The son of Anakin and Padme, Luke Skywalker is thrust into the Rebel uprising by “Ben” Kenobi and became the last Jedi Knight after his training with Yoda. Luke is the main protagonist in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Click ‘Next’ to continue reading!