LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is taking over Tik Tok and Instagram

Right now, everyone seems to be talking about LEGO Star Wars – the amusing series that first released on the Game Boy Advance in 2005.

If you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram lately, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that these platforms have been taken over by various LEGO Star Wars avatars.

They really are quite hard to miss!

Everywhere you look, there’s a plague of happy faces surrounded by blue circles.

It’s a trend that has prompted much confusion, but with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releasing at some point in 2020, we really shouldn’t be that surprised.

Here’s a taster of what’s been happening this week

One particularly confused Twitter user said

“Ok can someone explain why everyone on TikTok has a Lego Star Wars characters as there profile pic??? I’m lost.”

We now know that the whole thing started as trend on TikTok, with numerous users getting together to create a “raid” against a collective known as Hype House.

Users were merely pretending to build an army against the Hype House in an attempt to dismantle their rapidly-growing ’empire’

Hype House is an LA-based mansion where a crew of 19 big TikTok creators have come together in an attempt to make collaborations easier.

It’s all pretty harmless, really.

Since the original raid, a horde of users across multiple social media platforms have jumped on the bandwagon.

Some are even taking the blue circle from the avatars and putting them around their actual display pictures.

But when you think about it, it all makes sense really.

Nostalgia is at play here, as the entire generation on social media has grown up on the LEGO Star Wars games, rather than the movies.