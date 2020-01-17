Left 4 Dead 3: Leaks suggest Valve's third Zombie game could be in Development - Leaks, Renders, Speculations and more!

Left 4 Dead 3 has reportedly had concept art leaked from a well-known source, as speculation begins to rise regarding the development of the game.

Valve is yet to speak out about the situation, but here's everything we know so far!

Leaks

A YouTube channel by the name of “Valve News Network” has made claims regarding the development of the long-awaited Left 4 Dead 3.

They have said the game began development in 2011 and was cancelled in February 2017.

They go on to say that valve was encouraged by the support of their VR version of Half-Life; Half-life: Alyx.

HOLDING ON - An image from PCGamesN, is this a hint to Left 4 Dead 3?

Renders

As well as this, they have released 15 renders of zombie heads, however, these are from the cancellation of L4D3. They are speculated to be created by one of Valve’s designer Ted Backman.

FIGHT THEM OFF - Left 4 Dead, the game the fans fellin love with.

Most of these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt as there has been no official announcement regarding the state of Left 4 Dead, and none of the leaks have been confirmed by Valve.

But with all the information leaking regarding a third instalment, as well as alleged screenshots from the game, we can assume Valve may have already picked up the development of the game without any announcement.

Speculations

With over 6 years of development already sunk into the next instalment of the game, it would be unlikely that Valve wouldn’t pounce on the opportunity to reboot the series with a fresh instalment.

We haven't had a Left 4 Dead release for 8 years now, do you think we are likely to see any news from Valve regarding a release date?

We will have to wait for Valve to comment on any of the leaks as we have little information thus far.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK - Gameplay that kept us wanting more.

The source (Valve News Network) that the information comes from is known for being on top of leaks from Valve, but again nothing has been confirmed.