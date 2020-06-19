The Last of Us 2: Guarantee your copy TODAY!

If you can’t wait any longer to play the new Naughty Dog game, here’s where to buy it right now.

The sequel to the critically acclaimed Naughty Dog game is, after 7 long years, finally here. After all the spoilers, crunching, leaks, and controversy, PlayStation 4 owners can now play The Last of Us 2.

If you were late to jump on The Last of Us 2 hype train and forgot to order your copy before release, you may feel yourself drawn to the Digital Edition.

Not only do these digital versions of the game take up an insane amount of space on your hard drive (over 80GB!) and take a long time to download, they also cost more.

If you want that feeling of actually ‘owning’ the game and displaying The Last of Us 2 on your shelf for all to see, here’s where you can pick up The Last of Us 2 right now at the best price.

The Best Place to Buy The Last of Us 2 TODAY

With shops closed or adhering to strict social distancing rules, you don’t want to be out wandering the streets searching for a copy of The Last of Us 2. Here’s where to get it.

The Last of Us 2 Standard Plus- GAME Exclusive

After reopening on Monday, GAME shops across the UK are well prepared to sell copies of The Last of Us 2. To avoid anxiously waiting until after work to see if they have any copies left, you can order your copy of either the Standard or Standard Plus Edition right now from their website.

What’s more, once you’ve ordered you can pick it up from the store after just 2 hours! That’s a shorter time than how long it takes to download the game digitally, and it’s at no extra cost.

The Standard Plus comes with a The Last of Us branded keyring, tote bag, and badge set, as well as an alternative cover for if you don’t like the original design.

Where else can I buy The Last of Us 2?

If you don’t have access to GAME, Amazon still has copies of The Last of Us 2 in stock across the world. You’ll want to order your copy soon, though, as they’re only going to get harder and harder to find as more people start to talk about the game.

Freebie of the Day- The Last of Us 2 Dynamic Theme

If you’re wanting to fully dedicate your PlayStation to The Last of Us, you can change the PS4 theme to this stunning dynamic image of from the game.

DYNAMIC: This PS4 theme will shift between scenes from TLOU2 as you scroll.

To get this theme, all your need to do is enter the following code depending on your region.

Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 9DEK-PKNG-N445

North and South America: 4FMP-BBNM-J5L3

Don’t Miss Out!

