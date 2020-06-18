The Last of Us 2: Buy The Last of Us 2 today for just £47!

The Last of Us 2 finally releases on the PS4 tomorrow, and here’s where to find it for the best price.

The much-anticipated sequel to Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us is just hours away from release, and we couldn’t be more excited.

If you haven’t secured your physical copy yet and are looking for the best price, we’ve scoured the internet for the best deals and bundles for those who prefer owning the actual game rather than just a digital copy.

Where is the Best Place to Buy The Last of Us 2?

Below we’ve outlined our top two picks if you’re looking to pick up Naughty Dog’s new title.

Best Price for The Last of Us 2

If you haven’t bought The Last of Us 2 yet, it’s not too late to grab a physical copy before launch.

The Last of Us 2 was already facing physical shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic, and so very few sites have dropped their prices below £50, with many selling out pretty quickly after pre-orders went on sale.

We’ve compared the latest prices for a last-minute purchase of a physical copy of The Last of Us 2, and the cheapest you’ll find comes from Go2Games who are offering 5% off any purchase for new customers, meaning you can get The Last of Us 2 for £47.49!

TOMORROW: After seven years, Ellie returns.

The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition- £47.49 with code WELCOME5

The Last of Us 2 – Standard Plus Edition (GAME Exclusive)

If you’re a diehard The Last of Us fan who has been clamouring for a sequel since 2013 and still haven’t secured your physical copy, GAME is offering a bunch of extras packaged with the full game for only £54.99.

As well as the main game, your order will come with an alternative cover, The Last of Us Part II branded keyring, tote bag, and badge set.

With most other editions already sold out, this is the cheapest edition that gives you a different cover if you aren’t a fan of the original design.

COVER CHANGE: Do you prefer this alternative cover of Ellie?

The Last of Us Part II Standard Plus Edition- £54.99

Freebie of the Day- Free Trial of Amazon Prime

If you prefer to order your games from Amazon and want to secure The Last of Us 2 upon launch, trying out Amazon Prime for 30 days will give you unlimited next-day delivery for free.

The Last of Us Part II- £49.99

Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Best Headsets for an Immersive Audio Experience in The Last of Us 2

The Last of Us’s sound design was crucial to building tension during the game’s most important moments. The iconic sounds of a Clicker still haunt gamers today reminded of that hotel basement sequence.

Given the importance of sound in the original game, we can expect The Last of Us 2 will also make audio a key part of the experience.

STEALTH: Advanced hearing was a huge tool in the first game that we can expect to return in the sequel.

This a high-quality gaming headset is a must-have for any diehard The Last of Us fan looking to spend the weekend playing as Ellie.

Even if you don’t have the time to finish the game over the next week, a set of noise-cancelling headphones should help to block out any spoilers you might hear from friends or co-workers.

Here are our suggestions for the best headsets for The Last of Us 2.

Use Exclusive Custom Audio Modes with this Limited Edition The Last of Us 2 Gold Headset

Not only does this headset look cool, but as it’s an official PlayStation Gold headset, this means you can load it with custom audio modes created by the developers to play it exactly how intended.

You’ll think you have Joel’s advanced hearing with the built-in 7.1 Surround Sound that promises to deliver crisp audio quality “from thundering lows to soaring highs.”

As with all official PlayStation headsets, The Last of Us headset looks beautiful in a stunning black matte finish, embossed with Ellie’s iconic fern tattoo and The Last of Us 2 logo.

GOLD: Official PS4 headsets offer players brand-new options for audio.

Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II Gold Wireless Headset- £77.99

Grab this amazing JAMSWALL noise-cancelling headset for cheap!

If you’re looking for something a bit cheaper, this JAMSWALL headset is only £23.99 and with a 10% voucher available from Amazon, will cost just over £20.

This headset uses deep bass and 3D Surround Sound making it much easier to locate and position enemies in-game. As stealth is such an important strategy in The Last of Us, planning your next steps based on the sounds of hunters, Clickers, or Runners is vital to progressing through the game.

Surround Sound: Avoiding enemies will be much easier with this headset.

JAMSWALL Gaming Headset- £21.59 with 10% off voucher

Don’t Miss Out!

