Last of Us 2 Rating: Mature content taken up a notch in sequel

The Last of Us is one of the most beloved and well-received single-player games of the 21st century.

Coming in with a massive 95 on metacritic, it has set the bar extremely high for a sequel.

So high in fact, that The Last of Us 2 has been delayed from February 21st to May 29th just to make sure it is up to the standard. Or at least, it had been until COVID-19 hit and with a sense of irony knocked the release date back even further.

The original game got an ESRB rating of Mature 17+, which was no surprise given the apocalyptic, gore-filled world that Joel & Ellie traversed.

But the rating for The Last of Us 2 suggests things could be a little different this time around.

More mature game?

While ESRB is yet to release the full and official rating for the game, The Last of Us 2's official website suggests things may be a little different for Joel & Ellie this time around.

While the original featured warnings about blood and gore, intense violence, sexual themes, and strong language in its Mature 17+ rating, The Last of Us 2 takes things up a notch.

It still has Mature 17+ rating, provisionally, but there is a bit more included...

WARNING: This one will be intense

The addition of sexual content, nudity, and use of drugs replaces the "sexual themes" warning and hints at a much darker and adult story for The Last of Us 2.

Trailer

The trailer for The Last of Us 2 showed a story of revenge as well as Ellie's love interest.

Is it possible that the two threads become intertwined? Whatever way The Last of Us 2 goes, it is sure to shock and enthrall players the world over.

Hotly tipped to be the 2020 Game of the Year, The Last of Us 2 is exclusive to PS4 players, who get one more awesome title before the PS5 drops later this year.