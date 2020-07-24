[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
NHL Other

It’s time for NHL 21 to expand Career Mode

We’re expecting a lot from NHL 21, and one place it could massively improve is its Career Mode.

by Brandon Ridgely Jul 24, 2020
NHL 21 Career Mode 1

EA’s NHL series has put plenty of work into adding new and exciting game modes, which showed in NHL 20 – but for the NHL 21 Career Mode, Be A Pro, we expect some upgrades.

Career Mode is a staple of sports games today, and rival sports franchises have massively expanded their Career Mode options, leaving the NHL game’s version in the dust.

This is where the games could catch up with the fanbases of the other major sports titles.

With this in mind, let’s go over what we’d like to see included in Career Mode for NHL 21.

Contents hide
1 NHL 21 Career Mode Wishlist
2 Release Date

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

NHL 21 Career Mode Wishlist

EA would should start by importing some features from its other games to NHL 21’s Career Mode, Be A Pro. They could also use some inspiration from the massively advanced NBA 2K MyCAREER.

CHOOSE YOUR PATH: How will your career end up in NHL 21’s Career Mode?

Some distinct features that the NHL series is currently lacking for the mode include more cutscenes, storylines, dialogue choices, sponsorships, and relationships.

READ MORE: NHL 21 Price: Amazon listing reveals cost

These elements bring a spark to Career Mode that would be perfect for NHL 21 to make a statement.

READ MORE: NHL 21 Cover: Predictions – Crosby, MacKinnon, Draisaitl & more

This is especially true with NHL 21 forgoing a Next-Gen Edition optimized for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The team will instead rely on players to use forward compatibility to play the game on next-gen consoles.

Release Date

NHL 21’s release date is 16 October, so there’s still some time to add additional work into Career Mode.

nhl 21 release date
COMING SOON: NHL 21 is just around the corner!

With the dev team updating about the game stating their focus was on new features for current-gen consoles, this would align perfectly with expanding Be A Pro.

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Editor, but I cover a bit of everything. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, EA Sports UFC 3.

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon