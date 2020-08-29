Is Fall Guys on Xbox One? Predictions, Mobile, and everything we know so far

Will this hugely popular game be coming to Microsoft’s current-gen console, or does it have other plans?

Fall Guys is currently taking the world by storm on PC and PS4, however, such a popular game will be surely coming to Xbox One, right?

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Is Fall Guys on Xbox One?

Fall Guys has not been released on the Xbox One as of yet, but that is by no means set in stone.

When could it come to Xbox One?

The official Fall Guys Twitter account stated that they would ‘love to release on Xbox’ in the future, however, that doesn’t give us an exact date. They also mention they have no plans to just yet.

This was sometime ago, so hopefully some plans are in the works!

The game itself is incredibly young in relation to other hugely popular titles, such as Fortnite, PubG and so on. With that in mind, we shouldn’t expect things to accelerate too quickly…regardless of how much we’d like them to!

Which other platforms is it coming to?

There is still no official word on the confirmed platforms Fall Guys may end up on, however, recent reports claim that a Chinese entertainment company has a version of Fall Guys currently in development for mobile.

If this is the case, then perhaps we could see a mobile version extended to other parts of the world also.

Which platform could it come to first?

The speculation is at fever pitch when it comes to which console Fall Guys will grace first.

You could argue that Xbox One seems likely, as it’s also a current-gen console. However, with next-gen on the horizon, would it be simpler to hold fire?

THE RACE IS ON! Which platform will come in first?

Releasing for Switch is not quite as straight forward as you may think, as the games themselves understandably can’t leverage as much power compared to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

We can speculate that a move to mobile first may be more likely, however, we’ll have to wait and see!

For everything you need to know and more on Fall Guys, including Season 2, new skins, and more – be sure to check back in with us.