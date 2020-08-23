Is Fall Guys Free? PS Plus, PS4, Steam, Season 2, and more

Everyone’s talking about it, but the big question is, how much will it cost you to get in on the action?

Fall Guys is surging in popularity, but can you get in on the action for free?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Is Fall Guys Free?

Well…yes and no.

If you’re a PS Plus member, congratulations, you’ll be able to download Fall Guys for free!

This will mean that you’ll have to have a paid PS Plus membership also, but with access to two free games every month with PS Plus, it’s certainly worth it!

If you’re not a PS Plus member, then Fall Guys is not free. However the game is nowhere near as much as the standard price given to AAA titles, so you can get it for much less!

THE CROWN IS MINE! Go for glory, and let no one stand in your way!

Coming in at only £15.99 for PS4, the game is an absolute steal for the endless fun to be had!

What about for PC?

Fall Guys is available on Windows via Steam, and has a few editions at different prices.

First off, you can get the standard edition for £15.99, which is a ‘just the game’ pack.

THE ‘FALL’ COLLECTION: There are certainly some unique fashion accessories to choose from!

If you want to go all-in, you can go for the Collector’s Edition. It comes in at only £23.99, and includes the collectors pack, and 10,000 discounted Kudos!

Will Fall Guys be free in the future?

At this stage, so early in the lifespan of the game, it’s hard to say whether the game will become free in the future, as with titles like Warzone and so on.

We think it could possibly go that way, but we can only speculate at this point, as we’re still only in the first Season!

With Gamescom coming up, it could provide some answers to some burning questions!

For everything Fall Guys, be sure to check back in with us.