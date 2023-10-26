Inside the Dota 2 Favorites: Tournament Preparations, Last Matches, and Betting Insights

The month of October promises loads of fun for Dota gamers. The International 2023 (TI '23) commenced on the 12th. For those who don't understand what The International competition is, it is the biggest Dota contest ever as the top 20 players from different nationalities all gather to win first place. Indeed, this is the most anticipated Dota 2 event and since its 2023 edition started, millions – who don't have the means to arrive at the tournament venue – have streamed the live action.

Not only fans are excited as this tournament continues, but gamblers who bet on Dota 2 games are also super thrilled about it. If you have been busy since the 12th, we are here to give you a quick rundown of the tournament and a little gist on how things might go this year's tournament. Keep reading to get the hang of things in TI '23.

Valve's Preparation for The International 2023 Tournament

Celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, the Dota Pro Circuit organizer and Dota 2 co-developer - Valve - had a new concept for this year's Dota 2 TI (The International) event. First, they scrapped the previous tournament access means- Battle Pass for a new one. Battle Passes are items teams can purchase to qualify for the International competition. The 2023 edition of The International initiated a new form of accepting players. Currently, teams are directly invited or they qualify by topping their regions.

Since this year marks a special event for the organizers, a physical venue was selected for the Dota 2 tournament. The venue is situated in Seattle, precisely the Climate Pledge Arena. To many, this arena selection creates a hallmark record for the largest crowd watching Dota 2 TI live games. This doesn't strike out live streaming options for fans and bettors.

Top Teams and Their Performance in The International 2023

This 2023 season is packed and every team is ready to win the Championship title in The International tournament. Eyes are fixated on the popular teams as expectations have been set for them to meet. Let's run through the top teams in TI '23 and their performances so far.

Team Spirit

Within a few days following the commencement of The International 2023, Team Spirit has positioned itself to be viewed as the best team in the tournament. This act has been anticipated by many fans and many game experts have predicted the reign of this team in the tournament.

Team Spirit is a team of expert Dota 2 players. The team has Yatoro, TORONTOTOKYO, Collapse, Mira, and Miposhka as its official players in this "The International '' season. Together, these amazing players make up the most dangerous Dota 2 team in this year's tournament. Currently, this team ranks top in Group A's ranking.

As of the time of this writing, Team Spirit has battled in 4 games. Each game involves two matches. Team Spirit has played against Entity, 9Pandas, Evil Geniuses and Team SMG and they emerged victorious in every match they played.

Team Liquid

Team Liquid does not only rank top in Group B of the tournament's first stage. They also had a track record of winning The International tournament among other competitions. One can speculate that they are the second team dreaded by other eSport teams to be matched against.

Team Liquid is a European team of expert gamers. iNSaNiA, Nisha, Zai, Boxi, and miCKe make up this team and they form a dangerous team against their enemy. Serving as a guide and coach is another expert in the Dota 2 game, Blitz. Unlike the dangerous Team Spirit, which many deem possessed by the Spirit of domineering victory, this team has played in 4 games. In these games, 7 matches have been won and only one game resulted in a tie.

LGD Gaming

Topping the third group in the first stage of the tournament is the LGD Gaming team. This is surprising for many as this Chinese team is known as an underdog. This team has taken 2nd place in two different years of the International tournament. The first was in 2018, followed by another 2nd place win in 2021.

Making up the team is shiro, NothingToSay, niu, planet and y`. This superb Chinese squad has obtained victory or near victory in several Dota 2 tournaments such as Riyadh 2022, WePlap AniMajor and others. In the 2023 The International, the Chinese team has displayed more improvements than in the past years.

Currently, the team has won all its games except one which it drew. From its outstanding and unexpected performance, the team is also the talk of the Dota 2 annual event.

Tundra Esports

Having the team combo of skiter, Topson, 33, Nine and Sneyking, Tundra eSports lives up to its name as a world-tier competitive gaming team. In the last group, this team maintains 1st place with a record of only one draw and 3 wins. This team has warred against TSM, Talon Esports, Keyd Stars and PSG Quest on the Dota 2 battlefield. With its next match against "nouns", another victory is sure for Tundra eSports.

Bet Predictions

Given the performance of each team, the top four teams in each group promises to maintain their spot in the tournament with Team Spirit taking the lead. However, in the next seed phase of the Dota 2 tournament, the matches involving Team Spirit, Tundra eSports, LGD Gaming, and Team Liquid are surely a win for these teams as they are paired against weaker teams. For bettors, Team Spirit is still the most likely team to win this 2023 "The International" tournament.

Concluding Note

This year's The International Dota 2 tournament is surely loaded with bullets of surprise, given the dominant lead of Team Spirit. Some teams are definitely leaving the tournament in the next stage but for the top four teams of each group, there is a lot of potential for any of them to win The International Championship. Nonetheless, we expect more surprises as the game progresses.