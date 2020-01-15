Half-Life Alyx: Valve Index VR Headset is out of stock everywhere

Half-Life: Alyx is finally on its way after a major delay, and it is set to revolutionise VR gaming.

However, since the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx, the Valve Index has seen a resurgence in sales like nothing else since its summer release.

Before we cover everything you need to know about the upcoming VR game, we first need to take a look at why the Valve Index is sold out in 31 different countries!

Let’s get into it.

Valve Index VR headset

Currently, we know that Half-Life: Alyx will release on Steam, supporting only PC VR headsets such as Valve Index, Vive, Oculus, and Windows MR.

However, it looks like nobody is able to buy a Valve Index VR headset right now.

Road to VR has reported that all 31 countries where Valve sells its Index VR headset are out of stock!

The Steam pages for all regions simply have a ‘Notify Me’ button, rather than the usual option to purchase the Index.

Japan is the only country where you can still find stock for the headset, and the headset and controllers package.

Valve did not say when stock will be replenished, opting instead to post a message across the Index’s local store pages that read:

“We’re busy catching up with demand for Valve Index”

This shortage actually kicked off late last year and is no doubt driven by anticipation for Half-Life: Alyx.

While most assumed that Index would be back in stock early in 2020, it looks like the shortage has only gotten worse.

