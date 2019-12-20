Half-Life Alyx Trailer: What can we learn from the announcement teaser?

Valve Software’s Half-Life: Alyx is just a few months away from launch, and since it requires a VR headset, lots of players might be considering a major hardware purchase.

Alyx seems, for the immediate future anyway, to be a PC exclusive.

Those of you wondering what the game looks like – there is a trailer showing off the VR aspect of the upcoming game.

When you start playing Alyx, you’ll be able to manipulate gravity with the “Gravity Gloves,” which we can see being used in the trailer to pick up a pistol from a distance and interact with puzzles.

You’ll be able to interact with your environment in a multitude of ways, as shown in the trailer.

Lean to aim around a broken wall and under a Barnacle to make an impossible shot. Rummage through shelves to find a healing syringe and some shotgun shells. Manipulate tools to hack alien interfaces.

FOR THE RESISTANCE: Half Life: Alyx will see you help the resistance battle the Combine on the streets of city 17

It looks great – though I have to admit that the community would be more hyped if this was not a VR exclusive and was also releasing on PC and consoles.

But all of that said, it does look incredibly fun.

I’ll certainly be playing it when it finally releases, though probably on my Oculus Quest headset rather than forking out for the Valve Index.

