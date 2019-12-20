Half-Life Alyx Specs: PC, minimum requirements & more

Valve Software’s Half-Life: Alyx is just a few months away from launch, and since it requires a VR headset, lots of players might be considering a major hardware purchase.

Alyx seems, for the immediate future anyway, to be a PC exclusive.

Those of you wondering what technology you’ll need to play the hotly-anticipated game – we’ve got some answers for you.

Specs

If you’re excited about the first new Half-Life game in 12 years and you’re seriously thinking about a VR headset, you should know that it may not be your only expense.

In fact, some people who already use headsets may need to shell out extra cash.

And that’s because the minimum system requirements for Half-Life: Alyx are higher than what VR has traditionally asked for.

While the VR spec has stayed relatively stable ever since the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive first appeared on the scene in 2016 — Alyx now demands a quad-core Core i5 chip or better, a GTX 1060 or better with 6GB of video RAM, and 12GB of system memory.

FREE GAME: Half Life Alyx will be free to those who own a Valve Index VR headset

Now of course, those aren’t super demanding requirements for PC gamers who had enough disposable income to consider a VR headset in the first place.

But for the most part, the spec may be a bit beyond what most PC gamers currently have.

Most players wouldn’t have a graphics card that would qualify, while a minority of players still have a CPU with fewer than four cores.

Also, these are the minimum specs to play Half-Life: Alyx. We asked Valve what its recommended specs are, and we’ll update if we get that answer.

Here are the minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580 – 6GB VRAM

