Half-Life Alyx Review: PC, PS4, PS5 release date & more

Valve Software’s Half-Life: Alyx is only a few months away, and since it requires a VR headset, players may be considering a major hardware purchase right now.
Look away now console fans – there’s nothing confirmed for you. Alyx seems, for the immediate future anyway, to be a PC exclusive.
Those of you looking for a review – we’ve got something for you.
Review
We haven’t got the opportunity to play and review Alyx ahead of release, but what we do have is a review of the prequel.
Half-Life 2 was virtually the perfect sequel to the original game.
It took almost everything that worked well in Half-Life and either improved on it, or kept it pretty much the same.
But such a simple summary almost undersells how Valve approached the sequel.
Half-Life 2 is a linear shooter with most of the refinements one would expect from years of work.
The impressive production values ensured that Half-Life 2 was a magnificent, dramatic experience that few games could compete with at launch.
Half-Life 2 received some pretty amazing reviews:
9.5/10 from IGN
10/10 from Steam
9.4/10 from Gamespot
If Half-Life 2’s review is anything to go by, the upcoming game is going to be absolutely incredible.
