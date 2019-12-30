Half-Life Alyx Review: PC, PS4, PS5 release date & more

Valve Software’s Half-Life: Alyx is only a few months away, and since it requires a VR headset, players may be considering a major hardware purchase right now.

Half-Life: Alyx will launch next year, find out when here.

Look away now console fans – there’s nothing confirmed for you. Alyx seems, for the immediate future anyway, to be a PC exclusive.

Those of you looking for a review – we’ve got something for you.

Review

We haven’t got the opportunity to play and review Alyx ahead of release, but what we do have is a review of the prequel.

Half-Life 2 was virtually the perfect sequel to the original game.

READ MORE: Half-Life: Alyx gameplay, VR and more

It took almost everything that worked well in Half-Life and either improved on it, or kept it pretty much the same.

But such a simple summary almost undersells how Valve approached the sequel.

FOR THE RESISTANCE: Half Life: Alyx will see you help the resistance battle the Combine on the streets of city 17

Half-Life 2 is a linear shooter with most of the refinements one would expect from years of work.

The impressive production values ensured that Half-Life 2 was a magnificent, dramatic experience that few games could compete with at launch.

READ MORE: Half-Life: Alyx Release Date and more

Half-Life 2 received some pretty amazing reviews:

9.5/10 from IGN

10/10 from Steam

9.4/10 from Gamespot

If Half-Life 2’s review is anything to go by, the upcoming game is going to be absolutely incredible.

To find out more about Half-Life: Alyx, including release date, VR, gameplay and specs, head here.