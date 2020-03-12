Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2, cheat sheet, Meowscles, overtime, challenges and more!

Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online: Weekly Update Patch Notes – 12/5 content, triple payouts, new podium prize, discounts & more

Rockstar’s latest weekly update is now live in game and there’s a new two-wheeled podium vehicle.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 12, 2020
GTA online weekly update 12 march

Rockstar’s latest weekly update for GTA Online is now live, after dropping earlier today (Thursday 12th March).

Keep reading as we outline all the patch notes released so far – we’ll continue to update this article with new updates as soon as they’re out.

NOW WATCH BELOW: To keep up to date with everything Grand Theft Auto!
Contents hide
1 12/2/2020 Weekly Bonuses
1.1 New Content:
1.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
1.3 Discounted Content:
1.4 Time Trial:
1.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
1.6 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
2 What else do we expect to see from March?
3 Reddit Reactions

12/2/2020 Weekly Bonuses

The GTA Online weekly update is now live.

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle – Shotaro

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Deadline, 3X
  • Business Battles, 2X
gta online weekly update podium shotaro
ROLL THE DICE: This week’s podium vehicle is the Shotaro bike

Discounted Content:

  • Rampant Rocket, $601,250
  • Locust, $975,000
  • Hakuchou Drag, $634,400
  • Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175
  • Select Clubhouse Renovations
  • MC Businesses
  • MC Business Upgrades

READ MORE: GTA Online Top 5 Fastest Cars

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

  • Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00
  • Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • FMJ, $350,000
  • Tempesta, $265,800
  • Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses

What else do we expect to see from March?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTAO 22720.jpg
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw the launch of GTA Online’s new Open Wheel Racing Series
  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

READ MORE: GTA Online Open Wheel Racing Series

Reddit Reactions

The latest update has received mixed reactions from the GTA Online community, via the GTA Online sub-Reddit.

One user stated “That’s actually kinda boring week, I’ll pass” and another remarked “This feels like a week to grind Netflix”.

However, for players that are newer to the game, this week’s updates offers some great opportunities.

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

“It’s time. This week I pull the trigger on the MK2 and become a 2020 gta online player” said one user, who is clearly ecstatic that they can catch up with the rest of the gamer base.

Another gamer asked “is this it, or will there be more? Really hope jets will be on discount.”

Well only time will tell, but we’ll update this piece with all the latest news as soon as it drops.

READ MORE: GTA Online Top 5 Fastest Cars

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

