GTA V Online Weekly Update: March 5 – New Stryder, double payout on gunrunning, bunker & everything else
The first content update of March has dropped and it’s double payout for the Bunker series!
Rockstar has released their first update of the new month for GTA V Online.
March 2020 will be made up of four updates and we now know every new addition that has arrived today.
Stryder features as New Vehicle
The Nagasaki Stryder features as the star feature on GTA Online’s content update this week.
The all-new vehicle is somewhat like a quad bike, but with three wheels – think Reliant Robin, but cooler.
Check out everything else included in the update below.
5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
The following bonuses have been introduced as part of this week’s update.
New Content:
- Stryder, $502,500/$670,00
- Podium Car: Imorgon
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Stock
- Bunker Series
- Missile Base Series
- Double rewards on Gunrunning
Discounted Content:
- Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460
- Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
- 35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications
- 35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet
- Benny’s conversions
- Vehicle performance upgrades
- Avenger
Time Trial:
- End to End, Par time of 04:09.50
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00
- Video Guide
Free Content:
Play GTA Online to receive:
- Overflod Tee
- White Nagasaki Tee
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Zhaba, 35% Discount
- Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)
- Additional 10% off other weekly discounts
