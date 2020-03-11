GRID Patch Notes: Update adds stats tracker & cleaning options

Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 12 March release date, time, vehicles, predicted content, list, news & more

The first content update of the month dropped last week, but when is the next patch released?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 11, 2020
gta online weekly update countdown march 12

The first GTA online update for March 2020 dropped last week.

the Stryder, a brand new tri-wheeled vehicle, was the man feature along with some huge boosted payout rewards.

Keep reading to find out when the next update is coming and what it is likely to include.

NOW WATCH BELOW: To keep up to date with everything Grand Theft Auto!
Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 What do we expect to see from March?
2.1 Open Wheel Racing Content
3 5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
3.1 New Content:
3.2 Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
3.3 Discounted Content:
3.4 Time Trial:
3.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
4 Free Content:
4.1 Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Release Date

The GTA Online weekly update drops every Thursday – therefore, the second update of March will be released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.

The full patch notes are usually released around 10-11am GMT. We’ll bring you the full list as soon as it drops.

What do we expect to see from March?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTAO 22720.jpg
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw the launch of GTA Online’s new Open Wheel Racing Series
  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

Open Wheel Racing Content

gta online open wheel f1 2020
LOOK FAMILIAR: GTA’s PR4 looks very similar to Ayrton Senna’s McLaren

The addition of Open Wheel Racing to GTA Online upped the stakes last month.

The choice of tyre compounds, the ability to pit to restore grip & fix damage, the quick but difficult street circuits, and the continued chaos, gives it a feeling totally different to your usual GTA race.

As a brand new game mode, we’re expecting Rockstar to include some updates for the Open Wheel Racing Series during March.

5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

The following bonuses were introduced in last week’s update.

New Content:

  • Stryder, $502,500/$670,00
  • Podium Car: Imorgon

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Stock
  • Bunker Series
  • Missile Base Series
  • Double rewards on Gunrunning
gta online march update imorgon
GET SPINNIN’: This week’s grand prize is the Imorgon sports car

Discounted Content:

  • Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460
  • Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
  • 35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications
  • 35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet
  • Benny’s conversions
  • Vehicle performance upgrades
  • Avenger
gta weekly update bunker
DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s bonus GTA$ and RP for Bunker series this week

Time Trial:

READ MORE: GTA Online Open Wheel Racing Series

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Free Content:

Play GTA Online to receive:

  • Overflod Tee
  • White Nagasaki Tee

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount
  • Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)
  • Additional 10% off other weekly discounts

READ MORE: GTA Online Top 5 Fastest Cars

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

