GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 12 March release date, time, vehicles, predicted content, list, news & more

The first content update of the month dropped last week, but when is the next patch released?

The first GTA online update for March 2020 dropped last week.

the Stryder, a brand new tri-wheeled vehicle, was the man feature along with some huge boosted payout rewards.

Keep reading to find out when the next update is coming and what it is likely to include.

The GTA Online weekly update drops every Thursday – therefore, the second update of March will be released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.

The full patch notes are usually released around 10-11am GMT. We’ll bring you the full list as soon as it drops.

What do we expect to see from March?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

February saw the launch of GTA Online's new Open Wheel Racing Series

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

Open Wheel Racing Content

GTA's PR4 looks very similar to Ayrton Senna's McLaren

The addition of Open Wheel Racing to GTA Online upped the stakes last month.

The choice of tyre compounds, the ability to pit to restore grip & fix damage, the quick but difficult street circuits, and the continued chaos, gives it a feeling totally different to your usual GTA race.

As a brand new game mode, we’re expecting Rockstar to include some updates for the Open Wheel Racing Series during March.

5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

The following bonuses were introduced in last week’s update.

New Content:

Stryder, $502,500/$670,00

Podium Car: Imorgon

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

Bunker Series

Missile Base Series

Double rewards on Gunrunning

This week's grand prize is the Imorgon sports car

Discounted Content:

Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460

Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000

35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications

35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet

Benny’s conversions

Vehicle performance upgrades

Avenger

There's bonus GTA$ and RP for Bunker series this week

Time Trial:

End to End, Par time of 04:09.50

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00

Free Content:

Play GTA Online to receive:

Overflod Tee

White Nagasaki Tee

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount

Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)

Additional 10% off other weekly discounts

