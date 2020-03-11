GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 12 March release date, time, vehicles, predicted content, list, news & more
The first content update of the month dropped last week, but when is the next patch released?
The first GTA online update for March 2020 dropped last week.
the Stryder, a brand new tri-wheeled vehicle, was the man feature along with some huge boosted payout rewards.
Keep reading to find out when the next update is coming and what it is likely to include.NOW WATCH BELOW: To keep up to date with everything Grand Theft Auto!
Release Date
The GTA Online weekly update drops every Thursday – therefore, the second update of March will be released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.
The full patch notes are usually released around 10-11am GMT. We’ll bring you the full list as soon as it drops.
What do we expect to see from March?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
Open Wheel Racing Content
The addition of Open Wheel Racing to GTA Online upped the stakes last month.
The choice of tyre compounds, the ability to pit to restore grip & fix damage, the quick but difficult street circuits, and the continued chaos, gives it a feeling totally different to your usual GTA race.
As a brand new game mode, we’re expecting Rockstar to include some updates for the Open Wheel Racing Series during March.
5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
The following bonuses were introduced in last week’s update.
New Content:
- Stryder, $502,500/$670,00
- Podium Car: Imorgon
READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Stock
- Bunker Series
- Missile Base Series
- Double rewards on Gunrunning
Discounted Content:
- Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460
- Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
- 35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications
- 35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet
- Benny’s conversions
- Vehicle performance upgrades
- Avenger
Time Trial:
- End to End, Par time of 04:09.50
- Video Guide
READ MORE: GTA Online Open Wheel Racing Series
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00
- Video Guide
Free Content:
Play GTA Online to receive:
- Overflod Tee
- White Nagasaki Tee
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount
- Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)
- Additional 10% off other weekly discounts
READ MORE: GTA Online Top 5 Fastest Cars