Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 7 May – Release date, time, expected content, discounts & more

Rockstar will be dropping their first patch of the month, including new content, discounts and bonuses.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos May 4, 2020
gta v online weekly update countdown 7 may

April saw a whopping five GTA Online updates, including a brand new set of Contact Missions!

Rockstar is set to kick off the new month of updates this Thursday, 7 May.

Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of the new patch.

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 What do we expect from May?
3 What did we see in April?
4 30 April Weekly Update
4.1 New Content:
4.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
4.3 Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
4.4 Discounted Content:
4.5 Time Trial:
4.6 RC Bandito Time Trial:
4.7 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
5 23 April Weekly Update
5.1 New Content:
5.2 Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
5.3 Discounted Content:
5.4 Time Trial:
5.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
5.6 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
6 Gerald’s Last Play
7 16 April Weekly Update
7.1 New Content:
7.2 Log-in Bonuses:
7.3 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
7.4 Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
7.5 Discounted Content:
7.6 Time Trial:
7.7 RC Bandito Time Trial:
7.8 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
8 9 April Weekly Update
8.1 New Content:
8.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
8.3 Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
8.4 Discounted Content:
8.5 Time Trial:
8.6 RC Bandito Time Trial:
8.7 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
9 2nd April Weekly Update
9.1 New Content:
9.2 Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
9.3 Discounted Content:
9.4 Time Trial:
9.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
9.6 Targeted Sales:
9.7 Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Release Date

The first weekly update of the month will arrive on Thursday, 7 May 2020.

The patch will drop at some time between 9-10am BST / 4-5am ET.

We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they arrive.

What do we expect from May?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTAO 22720.jpg
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in May?
  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

What did we see in April?

The following patch notes cover April 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

30 April Weekly Update

The following content has arrived as part of the latest weekly update.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Reaper
reaper podium gta online weekly udate april 30
GET SPINNIN’: The Reaper is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Special Cargo
  • Issi Classic Races
  • RC Bandito Races
  • Hotring Races

READ MORE: GTA 6 – Release date, rumours, leaks, news & more

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Business Battles

Discounted Content:

  • B-11 Strikeforce: $2,280,000
  • Oppressor, $1,722,500
  • Hotring Sabre, $332,000
  • Nightclubs
  • Laser Weapons
special cargo gta online weekly update april 30
GLOBAL EXPORT: It’s double payout for Special Cargo this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • 811, $227,000
  • Drift Yosemite, $392,000/$523,200

23 April Weekly Update

The following has arrived as part of the last update.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Sultan Classic
  • Last Play Contact Missions
gta online sultan classic podium car
GET SPINNING: The Sultan Classic is the podium car and can be won at the Casino

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • VIP Work, 2X
  • VIP Challenges, 2X
  • Open Wheel Races, 3X
  • Contact Missions, 2X
  • Bodyguard/Associate salary, 3X

Discounted Content:

  • R88, $2,336,250
  • Armored Kuruma, $157,500
  • Offices
  • Office Renovations
  • Office Garages, 50% Discount
  • Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount
gta online open wheel f1 2020
BURNIN’ RUBBER: It’s triple payout for Open Wheel Racing this week

READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Luxor Deluxe, 80% Discount

Bookmark this page as we will update it with more patch notes throughout the day.

Gerald’s Last Play

Rockstar has also dropped a new set of GTA Contact Missions called ‘Gerald’s Last Play’.

gta v online geralds last play update
MIC DROP: Rockstar has spontaneously announced a new series of contact missions

These new missions will have you help Gerald score big while ensuring his drug-dealing and other criminal endeavours go smoothly across Los Santos.

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

You’ll have to battle rival gangs and stay one step ahead of the law in this brand-new series of six Contact Missions.

Head here to read about the six new contact missions arriving in the game.

16 April Weekly Update

The following content arrived as part of the third patch.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Pariah
gta ONLINE WEEKLY UPDATE podium car pariah 16
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Pariah is available to win at the Casino this week

Log-in Bonuses:

  • Smoking Jacket

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Contact Missions
  • Weed Farm

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Keep The Pace
keep the pace triple payout gta online weekly update 16 april
BIG BUCKS: Keep the Pace is paying out triple rewards

Discounted Content:

  • Hydra, $1,800,000
  • Ardent, $460,000
  • Tyrant, $1,509,000
  • Zentorno, $290,000
  • MC Business Supplies, 50% Discount
  • Weed Farms, 50% Discount
  • Weed Farm Upgrades
  • Green tire smoke
  • Benny’s Conversions, 70% Discount

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Luxor
  • Luxor Deluxe

9 April Weekly Update

The following content arrived in the second update.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Deluxo
  • Complete 10 daily objectives by 16/4 and get a beer hat + GTA$1,000,000
gta online weekly update podium car deluxo
READY FOR TAKEOFF: The Deluxo is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Air Freight

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Top Fun
  • Stockpile
  • Air Force Zero
gta online weekly update stockpile 3x payout
TRIPLE THREAT: Stockpile is paying out triple GTA dollars and RP this week

Discounted Content:

  • Deveste Eight, $897,500
  • Schlagen GT, $650,000
  • P-996 Lazer, $2,600,000
  • Buzzard, $875,000
  • Hangars, 60% Discount
  • Hangar Renovations, 60% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • ZR380, $534,660/$402,000
  • Cerberus $967,575/$727,500

READ MORE: GTA 6 – Release date, rumours, leaks, news & more

2nd April Weekly Update

The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.

New Content:

  • Podium Car – Tempesta
  • The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com
gta online weekly update tempesta podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Tempesta

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Arena Wars, 3X
  • Premium Repo missions, 2X
  • Time Trials, 3X

Discounted Content:

  • RC Tank, $1,365,000
  • Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140
  • X80 Proto, $1,350,000
  • Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount
  • RC Bandito, $954,000

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

gta online weekly update arena war triple payout
BATTLE HARDENED: It’s triple payout for Arena Wars this week, so what are you waiting for?

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Targeted Sales:

  • Sasquatch

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • ZR380
  • Cerberus

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

