GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 7 May – Release date, time, expected content, discounts & more
Rockstar will be dropping their first patch of the month, including new content, discounts and bonuses.
April saw a whopping five GTA Online updates, including a brand new set of Contact Missions!
Rockstar is set to kick off the new month of updates this Thursday, 7 May.
Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of the new patch.
Release Date
The first weekly update of the month will arrive on Thursday, 7 May 2020.
The patch will drop at some time between 9-10am BST / 4-5am ET.
We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they arrive.
What do we expect from May?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
What did we see in April?
The following patch notes cover April 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
30 April Weekly Update
The following content has arrived as part of the latest weekly update.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Reaper
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Special Cargo
- Issi Classic Races
- RC Bandito Races
- Hotring Races
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Business Battles
Discounted Content:
- B-11 Strikeforce: $2,280,000
- Oppressor, $1,722,500
- Hotring Sabre, $332,000
- Nightclubs
- Laser Weapons
Time Trial:
- Tongva Valley
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Construction Site II
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- 811, $227,000
- Drift Yosemite, $392,000/$523,200
23 April Weekly Update
The following has arrived as part of the last update.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Sultan Classic
- Last Play Contact Missions
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- VIP Work, 2X
- VIP Challenges, 2X
- Open Wheel Races, 3X
- Contact Missions, 2X
- Bodyguard/Associate salary, 3X
Discounted Content:
- R88, $2,336,250
- Armored Kuruma, $157,500
- Offices
- Office Renovations
- Office Garages, 50% Discount
- Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Maze Bank Arena, Par Time of 01:17.80
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Luxor Deluxe, 80% Discount
Gerald’s Last Play
Rockstar has also dropped a new set of GTA Contact Missions called ‘Gerald’s Last Play’.
These new missions will have you help Gerald score big while ensuring his drug-dealing and other criminal endeavours go smoothly across Los Santos.
You’ll have to battle rival gangs and stay one step ahead of the law in this brand-new series of six Contact Missions.
Head here to read about the six new contact missions arriving in the game.
16 April Weekly Update
The following content arrived as part of the third patch.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Pariah
Log-in Bonuses:
- Smoking Jacket
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Contact Missions
- Weed Farm
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Keep The Pace
Discounted Content:
- Hydra, $1,800,000
- Ardent, $460,000
- Tyrant, $1,509,000
- Zentorno, $290,000
- MC Business Supplies, 50% Discount
- Weed Farms, 50% Discount
- Weed Farm Upgrades
- Green tire smoke
- Benny’s Conversions, 70% Discount
Time Trial:
- Up N Atom, Par Time of 1:41.30
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Davis Quartz, Par Time of 1:32.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Luxor
- Luxor Deluxe
9 April Weekly Update
The following content arrived in the second update.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Deluxo
- Complete 10 daily objectives by 16/4 and get a beer hat + GTA$1,000,000
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Air Freight
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Top Fun
- Stockpile
- Air Force Zero
Discounted Content:
- Deveste Eight, $897,500
- Schlagen GT, $650,000
- P-996 Lazer, $2,600,000
- Buzzard, $875,000
- Hangars, 60% Discount
- Hangar Renovations, 60% Discount
Time Trial:
- Cypress Flats, Par Time of 02:07.20
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Little Seoul, Par Time of 01:10.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- ZR380, $534,660/$402,000
- Cerberus $967,575/$727,500
2nd April Weekly Update
The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.
New Content:
- Podium Car – Tempesta
- The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Arena Wars, 3X
- Premium Repo missions, 2X
- Time Trials, 3X
Discounted Content:
- RC Tank, $1,365,000
- Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140
- X80 Proto, $1,350,000
- Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount
- RC Bandito, $954,000
Time Trial:
- Sawmill, Par Time of 02:15.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00
- Video Guide
Targeted Sales:
- Sasquatch
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- ZR380
- Cerberus
