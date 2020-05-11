GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 14 May – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, bonuses & more
After last week saw double payouts for three different activities, we’re expecting even more this week.
This Thursday will mark Rockstar’s second GTA Online Weekly Update of the month so far.
As usual, we’re expecting a load of new content, discounts, bonus payouts and more.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about GTA Online’s Weekly Update for 14 May.
Release Date
The next Weekly Update for GTA Online will arrive on Thursday, 14 May 2020.
You can expect the update to arrive between 9-10am BST / 4-5am ET.
We’ll update this page with the new patch notes as soon as they drop.
What else do we expect from May?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
May’s Weekly Updates so far
The following patch notes cover May 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
7 May Weekly Update
The following updates have arrived in GTA Online on 7 May.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Cyclone
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Transform Races
- MC Business sales
- Clubhouse contracts
Discounted Content:
- Krieger, $2,012,500
- Toros, $323,700
- Tempesta, $797,400
- Shotaro, $1,335,000
- Lectro, $487,500
- Arcade MCT, $1,200,000
- Alien suits, Free
- Pool Cue, Free
Time Trial:
- Coast to Coast, Par Time of 02:29.40
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Vespucci Canals Par Time of 01:53.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Yosemite
- 811