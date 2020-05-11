GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 14 May – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, bonuses & more

After last week saw double payouts for three different activities, we’re expecting even more this week.

This Thursday will mark Rockstar’s second GTA Online Weekly Update of the month so far.

As usual, we’re expecting a load of new content, discounts, bonus payouts and more.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about GTA Online’s Weekly Update for 14 May.

The next Weekly Update for GTA Online will arrive on Thursday, 14 May 2020.

You can expect the update to arrive between 9-10am BST / 4-5am ET.

We’ll update this page with the new patch notes as soon as they drop.

What else do we expect from May?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in May?

READ MORE: GTA 6 – Release date, rumours, leaks, news & more

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover May 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

The following updates have arrived in GTA Online on 7 May.

New Content:

Declasse Vamos

Podium Car: Cyclone

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Cyclone is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Transform Races

MC Business sales

Clubhouse contracts

READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)

Discounted Content:

Krieger, $2,012,500

Toros, $323,700

Tempesta, $797,400

Shotaro, $1,335,000

Lectro, $487,500

Arcade MCT, $1,200,000

Alien suits, Free

Pool Cue, Free

DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s 2x payout for Transform Races this week

Time Trial:

Coast to Coast, Par Time of 02:29.40

Video Guide

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Canals Par Time of 01:53.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Yosemite

811

READ MORE: GTA Online Treasure Hunt: All 20 clue locations