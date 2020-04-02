GTA Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 2 April – Arena Wars triple payout, Tempesta podium car, discounts, bonuses & more
Rockstar’s first patch of the month is here and it includes triple bonus payouts and a new podium car.
We’ve just entered a brand new month which means Rockstar will be introducing a brand new set of content updates to GTA Online over the next five weeks!
The first weekly update has dropped and there’s a load of new content, bonus payouts, discounts and more
Keep reading for the full patch notes for 2 April weekly update.
2nd April Weekly Update
The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.
New Content:
- Podium Car – Tempesta
- The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Arena Wars, 3X
- Premium Repo missions, 2X
- Time Trials, 3X
Discounted Content:
- RC Tank, $1,365,000
- Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140
- X80 Proto, $1,350,000
- Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount
- RC Bandito, $954,000
Time Trial:
- Sawmill, Par Time of 02:15.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00
- Video Guide
Targeted Sales:
- Sasquatch
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- ZR380
- Cerberus
What else do we expect from April’s updates?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
March’s Weekly Updates
The following patch notes cover March 2020’s GTA Online updates.
26/3/20 Weekly Update
The following content has been added to the online game mode as of today.
New Content:
- Podium Car – Zion Classic
Log-in Bonuses:
- Knuckleduster livery for TM-02 Khanjali and Avenger
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Motor Wars, 3X
Discounted Content:
- Vagner, $767,500
- Thruster, $1,375,000
- TM-02 Khanjali, $1,447,500
- Facilities, 50% off
- Facility Renovations, 60% off
- Facility Weaponized Vehicle Workshops, 60% off
- Avenger, 60% off
- Elegy RH8 Conversion, 60% Discount
Time Trial:
- Up Chilliad, Par Time of 01:10.10
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Cemetery, Par Time of 01:20.00
Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses
- Extra 10% off the discounts above.
- Redeem the Pixel Pete’s Arcade in Paleto Bay for a complete rebate and take
- 80% off the Maze Bank West Office and Mission Row Nightclub properties.
19/3/20 Weekly Update
Below we outline every GTA online update that we know so far.
New Content:
- Podium Car: JB700W
Returning Content:
- Diamonds
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- King Of The Hill
- Casino Missions
Discounted Content:
- Emerus, $1,787,500
- Arcades, 25% Discount
- Arcade Renovations
- Arcade Upgrades
- Casino Penthouses
- Buzzard Attack Chopper
- Nero, $936,000
Log-in Bonuses:
- White street crime icons tee
Time Trial:
- Storm Drain, Par Time of 00:38.50
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Cypress Flats, Par Time of 01:30.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- FMJ, $350,000
- Tempesta, $265,800
- Additional 10% Discount for aforementioned bonuses
12/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
This GTA Online weekly update was released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle – Shotaro
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Deadline, 3X
- Business Battles, 2X
Discounted Content:
- Rampant Rocket, $601,250
- Locust, $975,000
- Hakuchou Drag, $634,400
- Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175
- Select Clubhouse Renovations
- MC Businesses
- MC Business Upgrades
Time Trial:
- Fort Zancudo, Par Time of 01:44.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- FMJ, $350,000
- Tempesta, $265,800
- Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses
5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
The following bonuses were introduced in the first March update.
New Content:
- Stryder, $502,500/$670,00
- Podium Car: Imorgon
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Stock
- Bunker Series
- Missile Base Series
- Double rewards on Gunrunning
Discounted Content:
- Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460
- Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
- 35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications
- 35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet
- Benny’s conversions
- Vehicle performance upgrades
- Avenger
Time Trial:
- End to End, Par time of 04:09.50
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00
- Video Guide
Free Content:
Play GTA Online to receive:
- Overflod Tee
- White Nagasaki Tee
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount
- Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)
- Additional 10% off other weekly discounts
