GTA Online Weekly Update NOW OUT: 23 April – Sultan Classic podium car, Open Wheel Racing Triple Payout, discounts, bonuses & more

The following has arrived as part of the new update.

New Content:

Declasse Vamos

Podium Car: Sultan Classic

Last Play Contact Missions

GET SPINNING: The Sultan Classic is the podium car and can be won at the Casino

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

VIP Work, 2X

VIP Challenges, 2X

Open Wheel Races, 3X

Contact Missions, 2X

Bodyguard/Associate salary, 3X

Discounted Content:

R88, $2,336,250

Armored Kuruma, $157,500

Offices

Office Renovations

Office Garages, 50% Discount

Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount

BURNIN’ RUBBER: It’s triple payout for Open Wheel Racing this week

Time Trial:

Maze Bank Arena, Par Time of 01:17.80

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Luxor Deluxe, 80% Discount

What else do we expect from April?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in April?

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover April 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

The following content has arrived as part of the latest patch.

New Content:

Declasse Vamos

Podium Car: Pariah

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Pariah is available to win at the Casino this week

Log-in Bonuses:

Smoking Jacket

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Contact Missions

Weed Farm

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Keep The Pace

BIG BUCKS: Keep the Pace is paying out triple rewards

Discounted Content:

Hydra, $1,800,000

Ardent, $460,000

Tyrant, $1,509,000

Zentorno, $290,000

MC Business Supplies, 50% Discount

Weed Farms, 50% Discount

Weed Farm Upgrades

Green tire smoke

Benny’s Conversions, 70% Discount

Time Trial:

Up N Atom, Par Time of 1:41.30

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Davis Quartz, Par Time of 1:32.00

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Luxor

Luxor Deluxe

The following content has arrived in the new update.

New Content:

Declasse Vamos

Podium Car: Deluxo

Complete 10 daily objectives by 16/4 and get a beer hat + GTA$1,000,000

READY FOR TAKEOFF: The Deluxo is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Air Freight

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Top Fun

Stockpile

Air Force Zero

TRIPLE THREAT: Stockpile is paying out triple GTA dollars and RP this week

Discounted Content:

Deveste Eight, $897,500

Schlagen GT, $650,000

P-996 Lazer, $2,600,000

Buzzard, $875,000

Hangars, 60% Discount

Hangar Renovations, 60% Discount

Time Trial:

Cypress Flats, Par Time of 02:07.20

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Little Seoul, Par Time of 01:10.00

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

ZR380, $534,660/$402,000

Cerberus $967,575/$727,500

The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.

New Content:

Podium Car – Tempesta

The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com

TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Tempesta

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Arena Wars, 3X

Premium Repo missions, 2X

Time Trials, 3X

Discounted Content:

RC Tank, $1,365,000

Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140

X80 Proto, $1,350,000

Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount

RC Bandito, $954,000

BATTLE HARDENED: It’s triple payout for Arena Wars this week, so what are you waiting for?

Time Trial:

Sawmill, Par Time of 02:15.00

RC Bandito Time Trial:

La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00

Targeted Sales:

Sasquatch

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

ZR380

Cerberus

